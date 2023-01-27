Read full article on original website
Dordt University to host Broadway and Desserts on February 11
The Dordt University Concert Choir cordially invites the community to an enchanting evening of Broadway tunes and sweet treats on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 pm in the Campus Center on Dordt’s campus. Event attendees will hear songs from a wide variety of well-loved musicals and will be served...
Dordt University has again met the HLC standards for accreditation
Dordt University has once again met the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) standards for accreditation – this time, at the highest level. “In every category, the standards were ‘met with no concerns,’” says Dr. Leah Zuidema, vice president for academic affairs. “Our understanding is that this isn’t so common among higher education institutions.”
Dooyema Center launches Project Elevate
The K & K Dooyema Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation recently launched Project Elevate, an opportunity for Dordt University students to assist businesses with innovative business practices from a Christian perspective. Project Elevate is able to help in many ways, such as assisting those interested in:. Starting a new for-profit...
