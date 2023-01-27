ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas weather: Texas power grid holding up under severe winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas governor Greg Abbott and other state officials held a briefing Tuesday morning on how the state is responding to the severe winter weather across the state. Most of the news conference was spent talking about the power grid. "The power grid is functioning just fine," Gov....
TEXAS STATE
TxDOT crews prepare North Texas roads for wintry mix expected this week

DALLAS - Texas Department of Transportation crews will be busy this week trying to keep the roads safe during the winter weather. Freezing temperatures and storms with precipitation are in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday. "And it looks like there’s going to be more of a chance of some...
TEXAS STATE
ERCOT expects grid to meet electricity demand during winter storm

DALLAS - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s power grid operator, said there is enough power to meet demand as parts of the state deal with icy conditions and below-freezing temperatures. ERCOT predicts the highest demand for energy will be around 7 p.m. Tuesday. At that time,...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday

DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
DALLAS, TX
TxDOT preparing roads for icy conditions

It will be a busy week for road crews. The Texas Department of Transportation began treating bridges and overpasses on Friday in anticipation of this week's icy weather.
Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions

With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather. In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX

