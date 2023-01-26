ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WV WIC announces infant formula changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV WIC will only offer Similac products, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023. In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy