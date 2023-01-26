Read full article on original website
WDTV
Gov. Justice holds town hall in Bridgeport on state income tax cut
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice continues his campaign to cut the state income tax. He held a town hall meeting in Bridgeport on Monday to talk about his plan and more. “This state is growing, and we need to do one thing. That thing is bring more people...
WDTV
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
WTAP
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
A little-known database could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs. Lawmakers want to get rid of it
Today, lawmakers in the House Education Committee voted to advance a bill to limit some classroom discussions of race after striking down amendments offered by Democrats. But first, a database that could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs is on the chopping block. A little-known database...
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 1,300 MW Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, WV generates about 5 million megawatt hours of reliable and inexpensive electricity from 3 million tons of West Virginia coal per year. The plant has a total economic impact of $374 million per year and...
DHHR appoints new commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance
A new commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance has been appointed.
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
West Virginia bill would allow you to take trade math class instead of Algebra II
A West Virginia bill introduced by Ohio Valley Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, aims to create a vocational math class to better prepare students to launch a career in the trades. Willis is the lead sponsor of the House Bill 3055, his first since taking the oath of office Jan. 11. “I was proud to work […]
West Virginia among the worst in nation for dental care
West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
Bill would require all high school students take and pass a personal finance class
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require each high school student to complete a one-credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation. HB 3113 was introduced on Friday and has 11 sponsors on it. The...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
WDTV
WV WIC announces infant formula changes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV WIC will only offer Similac products, effective March 1, 2023. WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023. In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase...
West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
