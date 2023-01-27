Read full article on original website
Chiefs-Eagles: Super Bowl LVII predictions, picks, odds, questions
Kansas City. Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII. The matchup is set, and we have early predictions, matchup insight, looming questions and team breakdowns for the big game.
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games
The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
NBC Sports
Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
NFC Championship Game: Eagles roll past 49ers 31-7
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles used a bruising ground game, a strong defensive effort and a gambling coach to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The victory, witnessed by first lady Jill Biden, Anaheim Angels...
How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday
The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII. First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Super Bowl 2023: Everything to know about Chiefs-Eagles NFL championship (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have a date with destiny. The No. 1 seeds will meet Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles advanced to their second Super Bowl in five years by beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Look: 2 NFL Legends Will Be Honorary Captains For NFC Championship
Two Hall-of-Fame icons will serve as honorary captains for their former teams during tomorrow's NFC Championship game: Brian Dawkins for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jerry Rice for the San Francisco 49ers. Both of these all-time greats are still beloved members of the their respective NFL families. ...
dallasexpress.com
Eagles, Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the AFC and the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas City has been a perennial contender in the AFC for the better part of the last decade, making five consecutive AFC Championship game appearances and advancing to three Super Bowls.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV, NFL live stream for Super Bowl LVII
We're down to one game in the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. After the Eagles' convincing victory over the 49ers, the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game to punch their ticket to Arizona. This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and...
Sooners in the NFL: Championship Sunday
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his magical season with the Eagles routing the 49ers to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 57.
FOX Sports
Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes
Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
