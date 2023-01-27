ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sporting News

What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for AFC, NFC championship games

The NFL is down to its final four teams, but the question of who the Super Bowl favorite might be entering championship weekend is completely up in the air. With some prolific quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, some of the most dynamic weapons in the sport in Philadelphia, and some elite defensive talent in San Francisco, all four teams feel capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
NBC Sports

Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.
102.5 The Bone

NFC Championship Game: Eagles roll past 49ers 31-7

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles used a bruising ground game, a strong defensive effort and a gambling coach to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The victory, witnessed by first lady Jill Biden, Anaheim Angels...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday

The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII. First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
dallasexpress.com

Eagles, Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will represent the AFC and the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas City has been a perennial contender in the AFC for the better part of the last decade, making five consecutive AFC Championship game appearances and advancing to three Super Bowls.
FOX Sports

Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes

Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
