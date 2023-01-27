Read full article on original website
WTVM
Americus holds community forum to understand concerns, offer solutions
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Issues of growing gun violence and crime in the region were brought up before law enforcement, city leaders and school officials in Americus. The city held a community forum Monday night to get a better idea of residents’ concerns and offering solutions to the problems.
WTVM
Georgia DOT, Lutzie 43 Foundation host safe driving summit
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation and the Lutzie 43 Foundation hosted a Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University Tuesday, January 31. The purpose of the Safe Driving Summit is to educate high school students on the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving and provide them with tools to make better decisions behind the wheel.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Policing the streets in communities has become a hot topic after Nichols’ death. Law enforcement working to keep strong relationships between their departments and the people they serve. The Columbus Police Department has a pastor’s academy program where faith-based leaders can learn more about how they are policing the city and what all comes with it.
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is that time of year again... time to crown the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. Five finalists have been selected but only one will win the coveted title. This week we will be introducing you to these impressive young people.
WTVM
Youth of the Year finalist: Ja’Keith Burton
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are just days away from learning who will be the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. This week, we are introducing you to the five impressive finalists...including Ja’Keith Burton, who wants to be a graphic designer. As...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley. You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
WTVM
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
WTVM
Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
Columbus-area law enforcement leaders react to video release in Tyre Nichols’ death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After being stopped and beaten by five former Memphis Police Officers, Tyre Nichols’ death is drawing reactions from across the nation. Police video showing the aftermath of the traffic stop was released late Friday. WRBL asked Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, his Russell County counterpart Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Georgia state […]
WTVM
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
WTVM
Wife of Alonzo Dargan, convicted murderer, speaks on guilty plea
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly a year and a half ago, police found 28-year-old Akelia Ware unresponsive inside her car on Highway 18 near East Drummond Road in Lagrange with multiple gunshot wounds. Ware, who was 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she and her unborn...
WTVM
Mercedes-Benz raises over $400K in raffle to benefit American Heart Association
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. - that’s why Mercedes-Benz hosts their yearly Heart Raffle to raise money to benefit the American Heart Association. The raffle drum was steadily rolling at...
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
WTVM
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road. The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd. Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown...
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
WTVM
Columbus police investigate shooting on Buxton Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Buxton Drive. The shooting occurred on January 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officials say police received a call that a home and car were shot into on Buxton Drive. Police say the home was occupied during the shooting. No...
WTVM
New disaster recovery center to open in Meriwether Co.
MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA is opening another Disaster Recovery Center in Meriwether County for storm victims. The center will be located at West Georgia Technical College and will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. For needs directly related to the Jan.12 weather systems, FEMA may be able...
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
