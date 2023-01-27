ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Mother to face charges after shooting daughter in Coldwater

By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

COLDWATER — The Branch County Prosecutor's Office said it planned to file charges against a Coldwater-area mother who shot her 33-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon during a domestic dispute.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said he would file charges Friday, Jan. 27, against 64-year-old Kathleen Rowe after she shot her daughter, 33-year-old Kacey Rowe Stringer on the afternoon of Jan. 26.

Rowe was booked into the Branch County Jail by sheriff's deputies Thursday night after she called 911 to report the shooting around 4:30 p.m. at her home in the 500 block of Pamela Drive. The mother told dispatchers it was self-defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkGdr_0kTOVBny00

Deputies found Stringer with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. LifeCare ambulance transported Stringer to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where she underwent surgery Thursday night.

The incident took place in a single-story home just north of State Street, the Coldwater city limits. City police closed down the private road while sheriff deputies investigated.

Stringer lived with her mother, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, to help with her care, neighbors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SV3E_0kTOVBny00

Police believe an argument took place between the two that quickly escalated. Rowe then used a .38 caliber revolver to fire a small round at Stringer, who began to bleed internally and the mother called 911 for medical aid.

Investigators began collecting evidence and called Stempien to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8e6v_0kTOVBny00

The prosecutor said he would decide what charges to file against Rowe after receiving a statement from Stringer after she recovers from the non-life threatening wound.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Mother to face charges after shooting daughter in Coldwater

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Man accused of shooting father refuses to show up in court

A man accused of shooting his father refused to appear in court for a second time. The shooting happened in November of 2020 at a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street in Elkhart. Witnesses say that Dominique Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to his father’s bedroom and fired...
ELKHART, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
