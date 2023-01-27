COLDWATER — The Branch County Prosecutor's Office said it planned to file charges against a Coldwater-area mother who shot her 33-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon during a domestic dispute.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said he would file charges Friday, Jan. 27, against 64-year-old Kathleen Rowe after she shot her daughter, 33-year-old Kacey Rowe Stringer on the afternoon of Jan. 26.

Rowe was booked into the Branch County Jail by sheriff's deputies Thursday night after she called 911 to report the shooting around 4:30 p.m. at her home in the 500 block of Pamela Drive. The mother told dispatchers it was self-defense.

Deputies found Stringer with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. LifeCare ambulance transported Stringer to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where she underwent surgery Thursday night.

Subscribe Follow this story. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

The incident took place in a single-story home just north of State Street, the Coldwater city limits. City police closed down the private road while sheriff deputies investigated.

Stringer lived with her mother, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, to help with her care, neighbors said.

Police believe an argument took place between the two that quickly escalated. Rowe then used a .38 caliber revolver to fire a small round at Stringer, who began to bleed internally and the mother called 911 for medical aid.

Investigators began collecting evidence and called Stempien to the scene.

The prosecutor said he would decide what charges to file against Rowe after receiving a statement from Stringer after she recovers from the non-life threatening wound.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR .

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Mother to face charges after shooting daughter in Coldwater