Charleston County, SC

Berkeley Co. jobs open for students, residents

Berkeley County high school students and residents will have a chance to find employment at a job fair Feb. 1. The event will be open to high school students from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston

The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
CHARLESTON, SC
Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Addressing mental health concerns in primary care

This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. John Freedy about addressing mental health concerns during primary care visits. Dr. Freedy is a Professor of Family Medicine and he’s a family medicine physician at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She...
CHARLESTON, SC
SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.
CHARLESTON, SC
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans of oysters and tradition celebrated nearly four decades of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall Plantation for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. The Charleston Oyster Foundation...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

