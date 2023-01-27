Read full article on original website
Related
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
thedanielislandnews.com
Berkeley Co. jobs open for students, residents
Berkeley County high school students and residents will have a chance to find employment at a job fair Feb. 1. The event will be open to high school students from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels of Charleston Receives Boeing Employee Community Fund Donation
Charleston SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received $5040 from the Boeing Employee Community Fund to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
crbjbizwire.com
Four Lowcountry Business Leaders named as Chairs of 2023 American Heart Association Events
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, is proud to announce Matt Brewer, Ashley Cooper, Monique Hill, and Tim Kennedy as the chairs of American Heart Association’s slate of 2023 Lowcountry events. Matt Brewer, chief executive officer, and president for Choate...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
counton2.com
Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Addressing mental health concerns in primary care
This week Bobbi Conner talks with Dr. John Freedy about addressing mental health concerns during primary care visits. Dr. Freedy is a Professor of Family Medicine and he’s a family medicine physician at MUSC. Bobbi Conner has been producing and hosting public radio programs for over 30 years. She...
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
Fairfield Sun Times
SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31
CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston
Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
live5news.com
48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans of oysters and tradition celebrated nearly four decades of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall Plantation for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. The Charleston Oyster Foundation...
wtoc.com
Businesses see drop in customers since start of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Not only is this the second week of the Murdaugh murder trial, it’s also the second week the town of Walterboro is hosting more than its normal population of 5,000. WTOC talked to the owners last week of one of those food trucks the city...
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
Fleet of armored vehicles leaves North Charleston en route to Ukraine
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement. The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional […]
live5news.com
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
Outdoor fire leaves 2 buildings damaged, acres burned in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m. CCFR says a bystander reported the […]
Comments / 0