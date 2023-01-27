Coldwater Swim and Dive wins 7 of 12 events to beat Sturgis

STURGIS, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity swim and dive team traveled to Sturgis on Thursday night to take on the Trojans in a long held rivalry matchup.

The Cardinals took the lead in event one and never looked back, going on to defeat Sturgis by the score of 93-81.

Coldwater managed wins in 7 of the 12 events on the night, with every swimmer on the team scoring a point.

In the first event of the evening the 200 yard Medley Relay team of Cooper Otto, Drake Thornton, Lucas Wischmeyer, and Ian Stough kicked things off with a win.

Having a big individual day was Taylor Eberts who won a pair of events, taking first place in the 200 Freestyle and first place in the 500 Freestyle while teammate Cooper Otto also took an individual win, claiming first place in the 200 Individual Medley.

Also securing wins for Coldwater was Sam Pernia who won the 1-meter Dive; Lucas Wischmeyer who took first place in the 100 Backstroke in addition to a second place finish in the 50 Freestyle; and Drake Thornton who won the 100 Breaststroke along with a second place finish in the 200 Individual Medley.

Helping the Cardinals to victory were Ian Stough, third place in the 50 Freestyle and second place in the 100 Freestyle; Sam Larr, sixth place in the 50 Freestyle and third place in the 500 Freestyle; Brady Massey, fifth place in the 200 Individual Medley and fifth place in the 100 Breaststroke; Charlie Gruner, sixth place in the 100 Freestyle and fourth place in the 100 Breaststroke; Mason Grabowski, third place in the 50 Freestyle and third place in the 100 Butterfly; Kaz Lindblom, fifth place in the 200 Freestyle and fifth place in the 100 Freestyle; Cooper Otto, second place in the 100 Butterfly along with his win the 200 Individual Medley; and Brennen King, third place in the 200 Freestyle and fourth place in the 100 Butterfly.

Coldwater will finish off the week traveled to Harper Creek on Saturday to compete in the Interstate 8 Invitational.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Coldwater Swim and Dive wins 7 of 12 events to beat Sturgis