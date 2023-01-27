Cyberknife will make his first trip to Gulfstream for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. He won the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell Stakes last year before finishing in second place behind Cody's Wish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile duel. Cyberknife is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds, while Proxy is 9-2 and Skippylongstocking is 5-1 in the loaded Pegasus World Cup 2023 field. Which horses should you be backing with your 2023 Pegasus World Cup bets? With so much to consider while making your 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO