Charleston, SC

crbjbizwire.com

Drew Hrubala Joins Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies

Isle of Palms, SC - Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies announced today the addition of Drew Hrubala as Financial Advisor. In this position, Drew’s responsibilities will include developing comprehensive financial plans, monitoring client portfolios, conducting investment research, and handling day-to-day operational needs of the company and its clients. Drew is...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Announces Seven New Shareholders

Charleston, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new shareholders. Integral to the leadership and vision of the firm, the new SeamonWhiteside shareholders include Danny Balon, Frances Yarbrough, Jennifer Palmer, Landon Messal, Ryan Hall, Taylor Critcher, and Trey Little.
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Berkeley Co. jobs open for students, residents

Berkeley County high school students and residents will have a chance to find employment at a job fair Feb. 1. The event will be open to high school students from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summey delivers North Charleston State of the City address

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor Keith Summey shared the City of North Charleston’s accomplishments from 2022, and detailed his plans for 2023, during his State of the City address. Mayor Summey addressed North Charleston citizens as he nears his 29th year as the city’s leader. “I...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. hires architects to help design new courthouse to replace historic building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has hired architects to help design a new courthouse that they want to last for at least the next few decades. The Berkeley County Courthouse off California Avenue in Moncks Corner was first built in 1895 and has had several renovations over the years to expand its footprint. Now, the county said they need a new building to handle future growth.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC

