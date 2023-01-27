Read full article on original website
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to drug charges related to MDMA, fentanyl, cocaine
FLORIDA – A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges related to importing MDMA and the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Tyre Marquise Bradley, 31, of Palm Beach County, pled guilty...
DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years
WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman. Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie police search for suspect after stolen van found with man in wheelchair inside
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a suspect after a white van was stolen with a nonverbal man in a wheelchair inside Monday. Police responded to a convenience store on the 900 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard in response to a stolen vehicle.
WPBF News 25
Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
veronews.com
Vehicle found in Sunday hit-and-run crash that left jogger seriously hurt
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies found a vehicle Monday they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured over the weekend. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was found at the suspect’s residence. It was unclear if the driver has been arrested. “We...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
911 call leads West Palm Beach police to man found dead with gunshot wound
West Palm Beach police said a 30-year-old man was found dead in an apartment early Friday evening and now authorities are looking for the killer.
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charges in the Bradford Place Subdivision
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested two adults and a juvenile Wednesday evening, January 25, on aggravated assault and charges. The Deputies were responding to a 911 call from residents in one of the units in the Bradford Place subdivision who said...
WPBF News 25
1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
Bicyclist crossing Lake Worth Beach Bridge dies in crash
A 27-year man improperly riding a bicycle in the inside eastbound lane on Lake Avenue just east of the Lake Worth Beach drawbridge died in a crash with a 2015 BMW early Monday, PBSO said.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cw34.com
Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
Man arrested after wandering near 'family suite' at Mar-a-Lago
A man was arrested at Mar-a-Lago after he was found on the property without authorization, just hours after being denied entry when he sought to speak with the former president, authorities say.
cw34.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
