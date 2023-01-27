ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years

WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman. Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
GREENACRES, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial begins in cold case murder of elderly Lake Worth woman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a local man charged with the rape and murder of a 78-year-old Lake Worth widow. It happened almost 40 years ago. DNA led detectives to defendant Richard Lange after a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges

Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

1 dead after Riviera Beach neighborhood shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after a neighborhood shooting in Riviera Beach Monday. Police responded to the 3300 block of President Barack Obama Highway just after 3 p.m. in response to a shooting. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. A man was pronounced dead...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Pair busted for cocaine possession in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars after being caught with bags of cocaine in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter, both from Ft. Lauderdale, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The pair...
