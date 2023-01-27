ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan mother frantically searching for son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit

DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan reports 6,027 new COVID cases, 245 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,027 new cases of COVID-19 and 245 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 861 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,030,505, including 41,690 deaths. These numbers are up from 3,024,478 cases and 41,445 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s What to Expect

4Warn Weather – At what point does the temperature need to be to become dangerous? Probably a lot higher than you think. If the temp is above freezing at 32 degrees, it might feel chilly, but it’s safe. Anything below freezing, and you are putting yourself at risk. If the temp is between 13 and 31 degrees, you should take breaks from the cold every 20-30 minutes.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon are coming to Pine Knob this summer

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Fall Out Boy is coming to the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, this summer. The band is stopping through on their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour on July 29, 2023. Opening acts include Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Games We Play.
CLARKSTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Businesses are fed up after thieves target Eastern Market for 12th time in last 6 months

DETROIT – It’s a Detroit gem, but thieves continue to target Eastern Market, and business owners are fed up as there have been a dozen break-ins in the last six months. It’s been one break-in after another, and business owners are still trying to bounce back and attract customers, and they are very concerned this will hurt their tight-knit community.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Semi truck loses control, overturns while rounding corner on I-696 in Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A semi truck driver lost control of the vehicle while rounding a corner on I-696 in Madison Heights Tuesday morning, officials report. At about 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, the driver of a semi truck was rounding a corner on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road when the truck’s load shifted to the left. The semi truck overturned, blocking three lanes on the eastbound side.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southbound M-10 near Downtown Detroit opens after shooting

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near Downtown Detroit were closed as police investigated a shooting. The freeway was closed at W. Grand Boulevard. Michigan State Police said a 38-year-old man was driving when he was shot at three times by an unknown subject or subjects. The man crashed his vehicle into a median wall. The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County child orders $1K worth of GrubHub when ‘playing’ on his dad’s phone

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County child spent $1,000 of his parent’s money Saturday night as he was “playing” on his dad’s GrubHub app. According to the parents, Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, their son Mason, 6, was playing on his dad’s phone before his bedtime. After Mason was sent to bed, GrubHub delivery drivers were dropping off orders that Mason ordered off of his dad’s phone. There were multiple orders from Leos Coney Island, Happys Pizza and a local shawarma place.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
BELLEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County

CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Buhr Blitz skating event returns to Ann Arbor on Feb. 20

ANN ARBOR – Looking for something fun to do this season?. Enjoy ice skating with the whole family in the great outdoors at the annual Buhr Blitz skating event from noon-2 p.m. at the Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. The event falls on Feb. 20, which is also Presidents’...
ANN ARBOR, MI

