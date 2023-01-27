Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan mother frantically searching for son, 2 friends who went missing in Detroit
DETROIT – Multiple agencies are continuing their search for three men who potentially went missing on Detroit’s east side. The mother of one man is hoping for answers. “I’ll never see that beautiful smile. He’ll never tussle with me no more. He’s never gonna lay in bed with me no more. And I know somebody knows something,” said the mother of Armani Kelly, Lorrie Kemp.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 6,027 new COVID cases, 245 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,027 new cases of COVID-19 and 245 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 861 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,030,505, including 41,690 deaths. These numbers are up from 3,024,478 cases and 41,445 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s What to Expect
4Warn Weather – At what point does the temperature need to be to become dangerous? Probably a lot higher than you think. If the temp is above freezing at 32 degrees, it might feel chilly, but it’s safe. Anything below freezing, and you are putting yourself at risk. If the temp is between 13 and 31 degrees, you should take breaks from the cold every 20-30 minutes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Breaking down a few snow chances this week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After several rounds of winter weather came through Metro Detroit, here’s a look at this week’s snowfall chances. Some light to moderate snow continues to fall Monday afternoon, but it should be winding down through the afternoon and evening. A quick coating remains possible,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon are coming to Pine Knob this summer
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Fall Out Boy is coming to the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, this summer. The band is stopping through on their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour on July 29, 2023. Opening acts include Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Games We Play.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of all lanes of I-96 at Milford Road in Oakland County. A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck driver stopped on the right shoulder and right lane due to having a flat tire when it was sideswiped by another semi-truck Monday (Jan. 30) around 8:15 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Businesses are fed up after thieves target Eastern Market for 12th time in last 6 months
DETROIT – It’s a Detroit gem, but thieves continue to target Eastern Market, and business owners are fed up as there have been a dozen break-ins in the last six months. It’s been one break-in after another, and business owners are still trying to bounce back and attract customers, and they are very concerned this will hurt their tight-knit community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Semi truck loses control, overturns while rounding corner on I-696 in Oakland County
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A semi truck driver lost control of the vehicle while rounding a corner on I-696 in Madison Heights Tuesday morning, officials report. At about 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, the driver of a semi truck was rounding a corner on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road when the truck’s load shifted to the left. The semi truck overturned, blocking three lanes on the eastbound side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Fire Department receives improved rating for public protection
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Fire Department has improved its score on the Public Protection Classification. For the classification, which assigns ratings between 1 and 10, the lower the number, the better the score. The City of Ann Arbor will officially be lowered from a 3 to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen gun violence a growing issue in Metro Detroit: What experts are saying
DETROIT – Eight teens have been shot in Detroit in January, three of which shootings were fatal. There is no question there is a serious issue with teens and guns. Many times teens are the victims, and other times they are the shooter. It’s a problem and it has...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sub-freezing temps move into Metro Detroit, stick around for next week -- here’s what to expect
Detroit, MI – After most of the region, saw a little bit of wintry weather overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, we’ve got the cloud cover around for most of Sunday with cold temperatures as well. It looks like we are starting a colder trend for all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘They just lost my business that day’: Councilmember wants to ban cashless businesses in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a trend that is not slowing down, as new numbers show 80% of people prefer paying with cards instead of cash. It’s even led many small businesses to ditch accepting cash altogether, but that’s not sitting well with one Detroit council member. Many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Human jawbone found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A human jawbone was found in Lake Michigan 15 years ago and investigators still do not know who it belongs to. The jawbone was found in Lake Michigan in the Grand Haven area on Jan. 29, 2008. Investigators do not know if the jawbone belongs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Oakland County deputy resigns after mother, sons freeze to death in Pontiac -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Oakland County deputy resigns after ‘incomplete’ search for mom, 2 sons who froze to death. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has resigned after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southbound M-10 near Downtown Detroit opens after shooting
DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near Downtown Detroit were closed as police investigated a shooting. The freeway was closed at W. Grand Boulevard. Michigan State Police said a 38-year-old man was driving when he was shot at three times by an unknown subject or subjects. The man crashed his vehicle into a median wall. The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County child orders $1K worth of GrubHub when ‘playing’ on his dad’s phone
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County child spent $1,000 of his parent’s money Saturday night as he was “playing” on his dad’s GrubHub app. According to the parents, Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, their son Mason, 6, was playing on his dad’s phone before his bedtime. After Mason was sent to bed, GrubHub delivery drivers were dropping off orders that Mason ordered off of his dad’s phone. There were multiple orders from Leos Coney Island, Happys Pizza and a local shawarma place.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s belittling’: Belleville pub looking for vintage 80s beer can stolen from display
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – A pub in Belleville is receiving an abundance of support from the community after they noticed a 1980s beer can was missing from a display on Thursday. Bars are used to patrons sometimes taking their own “souvenirs,” but this time is different. Egan’s Irish Pub in Belleville is looking for a 1980s beer can that was stolen from a display case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County
CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Buhr Blitz skating event returns to Ann Arbor on Feb. 20
ANN ARBOR – Looking for something fun to do this season?. Enjoy ice skating with the whole family in the great outdoors at the annual Buhr Blitz skating event from noon-2 p.m. at the Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena. The event falls on Feb. 20, which is also Presidents’...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County woman turns $5 free play coupon into $300,000 lottery prize
TRENTON, Mich. – A Wayne County woman turned a $5 free play coupon into a $300,000 lottery prize with an instant game ticket. The 41-year-old woman bought her winning Cashword Times 5 ticket at the Beverage Express on West Road in Trenton. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s...
