BBC
Pope in DR Congo: 'Hands off Africa' says Pope Francis in Kinshasa speech
Shortly after landing in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pope Francis delivered a speech full of stinging condemnation of the exploitation over centuries - not just of this country, but also the continent. He talked of political strangleholds giving way to "economic colonialism", which he said was...
Temba Bavuma stays the course to deliver his definitive century
South Africa captain puts off-field emotions to one side to lead team to priceless series win
Shafali 'not going to be satisfied', sets sights on senior World Cup
India's captain also revealed how the pain of Melbourne 2020 spurred her on in this tournament
