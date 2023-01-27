Read full article on original website
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: “Long As I’m Next To You”
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together. On Wednesday night, the couple...
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Nipsey Hussle Fans Outraged By 'Out Of Pocket' 'Family Guy' Joke
Nipsey Hussle’s death has been mocked in an episode of Family Guy, and fans are not happy with the late rapper’s name being used in the controversial joke. The episode in question, “Young Parent Trap,” originally aired in April 2021 as part of the animated sitcom’s 19th season, but the clip resurfaced this week and made the rounds on social media.
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Blueface Says Drake Follows Chrisean Rock Because He’s Infatuated With Him
He was asked about Drizzy following Chrisean on social media. The drama involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface is once again escalating online. For days, the couple has engaged in a war of words as the rapper speaks ill of Rock. He’s stated he’s glad he only has one mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and this comes after Rock shared that she’s had several abortions.
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
