T. Rowe Price Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q4 Results

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating market estimates of $1.70 per share.

T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.8% to close at $114.58 on Thursday and lost 2.2% in Friday’s session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on T. Rowe Price after the company released quarterly results.

Credit Suisse cut the price target on T. Rowe Price from $70 to $65. Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz maintained an Underperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo lowered T. Rowe Price price target from $120 to $112. Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital cut the price target on the stock from $105 to $90. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating.

JP Morgan slashed T. Rowe Price price target from $96 to $95. JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained the stock with an Underweight.

