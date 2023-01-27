Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.
WIS-TV
City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease. According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”. It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures. Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture. This year’s theme is “Freshly...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”. Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
WIS-TV
Residents say busted septic tank is spilling raw sewage into homes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People living in a West Columbia community are dealing with a very nasty problem. Residents tell WIS a busted septic tank is sending raw sewage into their homes. Neveyan Dillard says she came home on Christmas Day to her home on Andrea Court in West...
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
WIS-TV
Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a scrap metal yard in the City of Cayce. The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Murdaugh trial enters day seven
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered day seven Tuesday morning. It comes a day after testimony Monday brought to light new details about weapons found on the property. WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE TRIAL? CLICK THE LINK HERE. Monday also included an audio recording of...
WIS-TV
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat at Spring Valley High School is under investigation Tuesday morning. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is responding to reports of a threat at the school. The school said it is under evacuation. The school said it is dismissing students and advising...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The USC String Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments. Gail Barnes is the director of the USC String Project. And Mac Tollefsen has been part of The String Project. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the many benefits of being part of the instruction.
wach.com
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
WIS-TV
S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students. “We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Comedy House to host first ever comedy school
COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - For YEARS The Comedy House has the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally. With new management and the help of Legendary local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
WIS-TV
Columbia community leaders launch firearm safety initiative, hosting gun lock giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies from around Columbia will be joining the National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®) and Project ChildSafe to launch, “Project ChildSafe Columbia.”. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, the Office of Congressman Joe Wilson, and local law enforcement agencies – along with local veteran, conservation, youth, faith,...
WIS-TV
Teen charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sherriff’s Department reports a Midlands high school student has been charged with bringing a gun onto school property. Deputies said administrators at Blythewood High School were notified by the School Resource Office that a gun had been found inside a student’s backpack.
