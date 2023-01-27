Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Wants To Improve On The Microphone Before Returning To AEW
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. While her in-ring skills always get praise, her promo skills are a different story. While speaking on Steven’s Wrestling Journey, Thunder Rosa revealed that she wants to improve her...
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Explains How He Changed His Booking To Focus More On Storytelling
Tony Khan reveals how he has changed his method of booking to aid not only storytelling, but organization as well. Tony has seen much criticism for his method of booking, but it is worth noting the president of AEW has only been booking for around four years. Khan would discuss how he has responded to this criticism by putting a closer eye on storytelling and organization while speaking to WTF With Marc Maron.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net
Why There Isn’t A World Title Elimination Chamber At The Premium Live Event
Normally, the Elimination Chamber matches have been for the WWE Championship in recent memory. However, that will not be happening this time around. The big match for the event will certainly be Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Daily Update, the feeling in WWE is that Reigns vs Zayn is such a strong match, it simply “doesn’t matter” what’s on the rest of the show.
bodyslam.net
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
bodyslam.net
Michelle McCool Points Out She Didn’t Lie About Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool was spotted in the audience with her daughter for the Royal Rumble. While she was not dressed in her ring gear, this led to fans believing that their efforts did not amount to anything. All that changed the moment Michelle McCool’s theme song hit during the Royal Rumble...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Spoilers – 1/28/23
All Elite Wrestling held its latest set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on January 28th. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Observer) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Orlando, Florida (1/28) Session One. Blake Christian defeated Serpentico...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Comments On The Rock Possibly Being At WrestleMania
On the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Rock being at WrestleMania. Triple H went on to say he’s heard the reports of him not being ready and he knows how busy The Rock is. He also noted that if he wanted to be there, he’d want to actually put all the time and effort he could into WWE because he loves it. Through Triple H said he doesn’t know for sure if he will or will not be there, there is always next year at WrestleMania 40. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see his full comments below.
bodyslam.net
Kota Ibushi’s First Post NJPW Appearance Announced
Kota Ibushi is on his way to GCW. Game Changer Wrestling announced that Kota Ibushi will make his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. He is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break. Opponents for Ibushi were not announced. Ibushi’s contract with NJPW...
bodyslam.net
Zelina Vega Revealed As A Commentator In Street Fighter 6
Big news for the Queen of WWE. WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown winner Zelina Vega has had. a big night. She entered the Royal Rumble at number 21. Her gear inspiration was a cosplay of the Street Fighter character, Juri. While doing her entrance, they announced that Zelina will be apart of the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game as the English commentator during fights. Zelina is a huge gamer and we can only imagine this is a dream come true. You can see the official trailer below and hear Zelina’s commentary!
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Advances To Elimination Chamber
Rollins is the first to enter the chamber. It was revealed that Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber in just a few weeks. Qualifying matches for the chamber started tonight on Monday Night RAW with the first qualifier being Chad Gable vs. Seth Rollins. A good showcase match for Chad Gable just in case you forgot how great he really is, but in the end, Seth Rollins picked up the win and will advance to the chamber match.
bodyslam.net
Pat McAfee Was Originally Offered A Spot In The Royal Rumble
Pat McAfee worked as an occasional wrestler and color commentator on SmackDown during his stay in WWE. He was highly regarded for his commentary role, but took a break from it to join as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay. McAfee recently returned to the Royal Rumble event this...
bodyslam.net
Very Few People Knew Of Pat McAfee’s WWE Return
Pat McAfee’s return to WWE was a huge shock to many fans, and it looks like Michael Cole’s and Corey Graves’ reactions to his entrance music hitting was legitimate. According to a report by PWInsider, Pat McAfee’s move to commentary was kept under wraps, with only a select few in WWE aware of it. This caused a sudden scramble to provide McAfee with a chair and headset so he could join Michael Cole and Corey Graves at commentary.
bodyslam.net
Detailed Look At Zelina Vega’s Custom Sneakers For Royal Rumble
Zelina Vega entered into the Royal Rumble at #21 Saturday night. She came out dressed like Juri from the Street Fighter game franchise and it was announced that she will be commentating in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 game in June. Along with the outfit, Zelina had some custom Nike Air Force One’s complete in matching colors and even had Juri painted on them. This was done by custom sneaker designer Mache who has done many custom pairs in the past for the likes of Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and many more. He’s also done custom sneakers and cleats for other celebrities and athletes. He took to social media to post some up close pictures of the custom sneakers for Zelina, which you can check out below!
bodyslam.net
Booker T Got Call For Royal Rumble Match While On Kickoff Show
Ahead of the Royal Rumble PPV on January 28th, Booker T gave his reasons for why he could not declare himself for the event. The crowd went wild when the countdown for the 21st entrant ended and the Hall of Famer’s entrance music started playing. During his latest Hall...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
Comments / 0