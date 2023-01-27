Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
Thunder Rosa Wants To Improve On The Microphone Before Returning To AEW
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. While her in-ring skills always get praise, her promo skills are a different story. While speaking on Steven’s Wrestling Journey, Thunder Rosa revealed that she wants to improve her...
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
Tony Khan Explains How He Changed His Booking To Focus More On Storytelling
Tony Khan reveals how he has changed his method of booking to aid not only storytelling, but organization as well. Tony has seen much criticism for his method of booking, but it is worth noting the president of AEW has only been booking for around four years. Khan would discuss how he has responded to this criticism by putting a closer eye on storytelling and organization while speaking to WTF With Marc Maron.
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
NPU Samsara Results (1/28/23)
No Peace Underground held its NPU Samsara event on January 28 from Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. The event aired on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. – Pure Violence Championship Qualifying Match: Alex Kane def. Robert Martyr. – Scramble Match: KiLynn King and Zicky Dice...
Kota Ibushi’s First Post NJPW Appearance Announced
Kota Ibushi is on his way to GCW. Game Changer Wrestling announced that Kota Ibushi will make his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. He is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break. Opponents for Ibushi were not announced. Ibushi’s contract with NJPW...
Triple H Comments On The Rock Possibly Being At WrestleMania
On the WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of The Rock being at WrestleMania. Triple H went on to say he’s heard the reports of him not being ready and he knows how busy The Rock is. He also noted that if he wanted to be there, he’d want to actually put all the time and effort he could into WWE because he loves it. Through Triple H said he doesn’t know for sure if he will or will not be there, there is always next year at WrestleMania 40. We’ll just have to wait and see. You can see his full comments below.
Michelle McCool Points Out She Didn’t Lie About Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool was spotted in the audience with her daughter for the Royal Rumble. While she was not dressed in her ring gear, this led to fans believing that their efforts did not amount to anything. All that changed the moment Michelle McCool’s theme song hit during the Royal Rumble...
Kurt Angle Doesn’t Think WWE Utilize Seth Rollins Enough
Many fans and critics believe Roman Reigns is the man of WWE today. However, WWE Legend Kurt Angle recently claimed that Seth Rollins should be the top guy. He credited him as the real ‘Head of the Table’ on the latest episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.
Bronson Reed Advances To The Elimination Chamber
The final Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match took place tonight on RAW when Bronson Reed battled Dolph Ziggler. The colossal Bronson Reed has been on a tear since coming back to WWE and has been undefeated since. Tonight was no different. Bronson defeated Ziggler to punch his ticket to Elimination Chamber. But, he has a tough test ahead of him. So far, Austin Theory, the defending United States Champion is in the match alongside Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins who also qualified tonight. Two more qualifiers will go down in the coming weeks.
Johnny Gargano Advances To Elimination Chamber
Another entrant is confirmed. Earlier, Seth Rollins qualified for the Elimination Chamber for Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Now, Johnny Gargano battled Baron Corbin for the third spot in the match. Corbin had JBL ringside for him, so Gargano evened the odds by having Dexter Lumis by his side. Corbin had the momentum for a good portion of this match but the always resilient Johnny Gargano battled back and picked up the big victory to send him on to Elimination Chamber.
Booker T Got Call For Royal Rumble Match While On Kickoff Show
Ahead of the Royal Rumble PPV on January 28th, Booker T gave his reasons for why he could not declare himself for the event. The crowd went wild when the countdown for the 21st entrant ended and the Hall of Famer’s entrance music started playing. During his latest Hall...
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Playing It Safe in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled in the first ever pitch black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the end, Bray Wyatt reigned supreme. While speaking during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Bray Wyatt explained why he doesn’t play it safe in wrestling and takes more risks instead.
Cody Rhodes Says Nick Khan Has Been An Angel To Him
The American Nightmare returned to WWE in the midst of internal changes, as Vince McMahon has returned to the company. A lot of questions remain, but Cody Rhodes has received great treatment so far. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The American Nightmare revealed that he was embarrassed when he suffered the pectoral muscle injury, adding that both Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard were angels to him.
Detailed Look At Zelina Vega’s Custom Sneakers For Royal Rumble
Zelina Vega entered into the Royal Rumble at #21 Saturday night. She came out dressed like Juri from the Street Fighter game franchise and it was announced that she will be commentating in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 game in June. Along with the outfit, Zelina had some custom Nike Air Force One’s complete in matching colors and even had Juri painted on them. This was done by custom sneaker designer Mache who has done many custom pairs in the past for the likes of Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and many more. He’s also done custom sneakers and cleats for other celebrities and athletes. He took to social media to post some up close pictures of the custom sneakers for Zelina, which you can check out below!
Gunther Breaks Traditional Royal Rumble Time Record After Lasting Over 70 Minutes
What a showing for the Intercontinental Champion. Gunther entered number one in the Royal Rumble and lasted all the way until the final two when he was tossed out by the winner, Cody Rhodes. Gunther lasted a very long time in the match, in fact, Rey Mysterio previously held the record for longest time in a traditional Royal Rumble match at 62:12. Now, Gunther has shattered that time after he lasted 71:25. Over an hour showing in the match, Gunther deserves all the praise. It just be noted that Gunther has broken the record in a traditional Royal Rumble match because Daniel Bryan lasted 76:05 in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match, which held an abnormal 50 participants. A traditional style of course, is 30 participants.
