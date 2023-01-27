Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Crisis in Muskegon Heights: Another city departure as council members continue to skip meetings
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights is a city in crisis, with several key positions vacant, a city manager who was ousted and a dysfunctional city council facing more bad news. A second attempt by the mayor to call a council meeting to discuss how to replace outgoing City...
Muskegon attraction featuring WWII submarine and museum hires new executive director
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon’s USS Silversides Submarine Museum, a popular attraction, has a new executive director. The Board of Directors for the World War II submarine and the adjacent museum recently announced the hire. Bethann Egan, a former Grand Rapids nonprofit leader, took over the position in January. “Egan...
‘This is a milestone:’ Grand Rapids first region in state to recover to pre-pandemic job levels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For the first time, employment levels in the Grand Rapids region have reached pre-pandemic highs, a milestone officials say is a good sign for the economy despite many businesses still clamoring for workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a total of 573,500 people...
wkzo.com
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
Old hotel called ‘harbor for vagrants’ ordered to improve security by Muskegon judge
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A vacant, decaying hotel on a busy commercial strip near Muskegon has been plagued with intruders, prompting a judge to reopen the court case that shut it down. The Victory Inn & Suites on Henry Street in Roosevelt Park was shut by court order in...
Man accused of killing Muskegon Heights school board member-elect to stand trial
MUSKEGON, MI – A man accused in the killing of an incoming Muskegon Heights school board member said he wasn’t going to “have to worry about him no more” shortly after the fatal altercation, an alleged accomplice in the shooting testified. Glenn Anthony Davis was bound...
Health department head criticized for ‘activist’ family planning website links in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Several new Ottawa County commissioners are criticizing the county’s health department leader for what they call “activist” links on the family planning portion of the county’s website. Commissioners took issue with abortion rights and birth control access websites, previously listed under...
West Michigan Pro Volleyball “Name the Team” contest underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In early December, it was announced that a Pro Volleyball Federation franchise is coming to Grand Rapids. Now, the team needs a name. On Tuesday, West Michigan Pro Volleyball opened up a “Name the Team” contest for fans and citizens around the area to help give the franchise an identity.
More than 2,000 lead service lines in Grand Rapids to be replaced in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines in 2023 – the most ever done by the city in a year. The work this year is planned on 44 streets throughout the city. A full list is included in the story further below.
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
secondwavemedia.com
New leadership on Lakeshore Advantage board brings expertise in key focus industries
Two new members to the Lakeshore Advantage board of directors bring new expertise in key focus industries. Phil LaMothe, plant manager of fairlife in Coopersville, and Nick Nykerk, president of Lakewood Construction in Holland, will serve three-year terms. “We look forward to learning from Nick and Phil’s expertise,” says Board...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Split the Pickleball Vote. What Else Happened at Council?
The East Lansing City Council meeting this week (Jan. 24) lasted less than a half-hour. Jokingly asked after the meeting by newly sworn-in Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. if the meetings are always this short, this reporter assured him they are. In that half-hour, Council followed staff’s recommendation to push off...
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Degage Ministries sees increase in senior women seeking emergency shelter
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - After breaking ground two years ago to serve more homeless and low-income residents in Grand Rapids, Degage Ministries officials say they are experiencing a capacity issue. The organization started serving an average of 33 women a night in its Open Door women’s emergency shelter space in...
Another 157 homes affected by PFAS slated to get city water in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $5 million grant will bring city water to as many as 157 homes in Norton Shores that have been, or could be, impacted by PFAS at the Muskegon County Airport. The City of Norton Shores received the state grant to construct water mains serving...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
Want to own a brewery? Here’s your chance in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Ever wanted to get in on the craft brewing beer game in West Michigan? This might be your chance. The Hideout Brewing Company, which closed in 2019, is now up for sale.
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
WGHN moves tower, powers up to go on air again
The station was briefly pulled from the airwaves back in November, after the city of Grand Haven claimed WGHN didn't pay what was owed to the city in its contract.
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
