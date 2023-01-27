ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Service set for slain family members

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — A funeral service will be held Saturday in Greensboro for the mother and three children killed in a murder-suicide at a north High Point home Jan. 7.

The service for Athalia Crayton and her children Kasim, Nyla and Nasir will take place at noon at the Alumni Foundation Event Center of North Carolina A&T State University, where Crayton had been a student, at 200 N. Benbow Road. A public viewing will take place from 10:30-11:55 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

