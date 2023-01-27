ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County School Board backs away, for now, from building a new Loch Raven High

A months-long dispute between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Public School administrators about where to build a new high school is defused — for now. Baltimore County leaders are considering a path forward for a sticky issue. The county wants to make best use of its planning and development arm, but school officials warn that decision could add up to $40 million more to the price tag of a school that already would cost around $150 million to build.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy