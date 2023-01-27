A months-long dispute between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Public School administrators about where to build a new high school is defused — for now. Baltimore County leaders are considering a path forward for a sticky issue. The county wants to make best use of its planning and development arm, but school officials warn that decision could add up to $40 million more to the price tag of a school that already would cost around $150 million to build.

