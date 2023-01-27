ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NOACA serious about connecting downtown Cleveland with Cuyahoga Valley National Park via Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes regular schedule, events following closures to fix erosion

PENINSULA, Ohio – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume its regular schedule and events Feb. 3, the railroad announced this week. Last October, the National Park Service closed some portions of the railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The closures caused the scenic railroad to cancel some trips and modify others. Since then, an engineering firm has worked to remediate areas with significant erosion. The work was paid for by $14 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind

The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins the first of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield

A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase as the U-Haul truck barreled along some Akron roads that typically bustle with nightlife on the weekends. ...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland, OH
