NOACA serious about connecting downtown Cleveland with Cuyahoga Valley National Park via Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes regular schedule, events following closures to fix erosion
PENINSULA, Ohio – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume its regular schedule and events Feb. 3, the railroad announced this week. Last October, the National Park Service closed some portions of the railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The closures caused the scenic railroad to cancel some trips and modify others. Since then, an engineering firm has worked to remediate areas with significant erosion. The work was paid for by $14 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding.
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind
The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Strongsville to pay CT Consultants more than $200,000 for Whitney Road covered bridge reconstruction
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The city has hired a Mentor engineering, architectural and planning firm to oversee the reconstruction of a one-lane covered bridge on Whitney Road. CT Consultants Inc. will act as the project’s construction manager. The city will pay the firm no more than $202,074, under a contract approved by City Council earlier this month.
County finishes $6.4 million Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project in Brooklyn: Photos
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Less than nine months after it was officially closed to through traffic when an inspection revealed a dangerous structural deficiency, the Memphis Avenue bridge officially reopens at 5 p.m. today (Jan. 30) in Brooklyn. “It’s ahead of schedule, which in today’s day and age is even more...
Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins the first of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield
A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase as the U-Haul truck barreled along some Akron roads that typically bustle with nightlife on the weekends. ...
What's going on at Midway Plaza? Five things to know about the Tallmadge shopping center
Efforts to fix up Midway Plaza may appear to be moving at a snail's pace, but the push for improvements continues on several fronts. The plaza has been in a decline for decades, bleeding tenants and customers and sparking at least a couple of recent lawsuits. ...
Avon Branch Library ready for community debut Feb. 4: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- You could feel the excitement as representatives from the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS) hosted a private ribbon-cutting ceremony/tour of the newly renovated Avon Branch Library on Sunday (Jan. 29). On hand were staff from the LPLS, members of the LPLS Board of Trustees, Avon Mayor Bryan...
Brecksville Planning Commission votes to allow retail, restaurants in Valor Acres
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to allow clothing stores, restaurants, pharmacies, beauty and barber shops and other types of retail businesses in the mixed-use section of Valor Acres at the northwest corner of Brecksville and Miller roads. However, the commission delayed approval of the...
