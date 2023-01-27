ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Shania Twain Recalls “Very Scary” Airlift to Hospital with COVID

From Lyme disease to open throat surgery, Shania Twain’s medical history hasn’t been too forgiving. Even living off Lake Geneva in Switzerland couldn’t protect the country-pop star from health emergencies; as she recalled in a new interview with UK outlet Mirror, she had to be airlifted to a hospital in a helicopter when she came down with COVID pneumonia and couldn’t breathe properly.
