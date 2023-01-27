Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.
Rick Ross Refuses to Ride in Teslas Because They Might Drive Him to the Police
Are you even the Boss if you’re not the boss of your own car? It’s a question Rick Ross has pondered, saying in his Instagram Stories that he refuses to ride in any Tesla in case it drives him to the police. “I won’t say I’ll never have...
Shania Twain Recalls “Very Scary” Airlift to Hospital with COVID
From Lyme disease to open throat surgery, Shania Twain’s medical history hasn’t been too forgiving. Even living off Lake Geneva in Switzerland couldn’t protect the country-pop star from health emergencies; as she recalled in a new interview with UK outlet Mirror, she had to be airlifted to a hospital in a helicopter when she came down with COVID pneumonia and couldn’t breathe properly.
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
