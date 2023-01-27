Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Injured Crashing His 1940 Indian Motorcycle
Gearhead celebrity and comedian Jay Leno recently crashed while riding his 1940 Indian Four. The guy seems to just not catch a break when it comes to injuries lately, what with his being burned in a garage accident back in November. The motorcycle crash was something that happened back on January 17 but nobody knew about until January 27 when Leno told a journalist with Las Vegas Review-Journal about it.
Jay Leno Jokes That Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Caused His Motorcycle Accident
Jay Leno jokingly blamed Jeremy Renner’s snowplow for his recent motorcycle crash while cracking a few jokes about the incident.... The post Jay Leno Jokes That Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Caused His Motorcycle Accident appeared first on Outsider.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Meet Mavis Leno, Jay Leno’s Wife From A Decades-Long Marriage
Jay Leno is known by most of his fans as an avid car lover. His collection is one of the world’s largest having over 150 automobiles and a hundred motorcycles. Apart from this, he also has a person in his life whom he loves perhaps even more than all the cars in his garage- his wife of over forty years.
Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis
The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
Carscoops
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Adriana Davidson missing updates — Ann Arbor teen found dead after leaving phone at high school
MISSING Michigan teen Adriana Davidson has been found dead after vanishing from her school, the sheriff's office has reported. The 15-year-old, who goes by Addy, was reported missing on Saturday around midnight after not returning home from Pioneer High School. Her body has since been found under the bleachers at...
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Gerard Butler left ‘burning alive’ after rubbing acid on his face
No pain, no “Plane.” Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid into his eyes while filming his upcoming action flick “Plane,” saying the experience felt like he was “burning alive” The 53-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday, saying the accident occurred as he attempted to repair a faulty aircraft on set. “Now I’m sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I’m doing,” Butler recalled. “Every time I bring my hands out, they’re covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Stops Tesla on SoCal Freeway in Violent Confrontation Caught on Dashcam
A man driving on a Southern California freeway was recording what he thought was a case of road rage involving two other drivers. Moments later, he was surprised to find himself at the center of a confrontation on the 2 Freeway in Glendale. The man, who asked not to be...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker
British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
