Zachary, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

an17.com

Walker man dies following early morning crash in Walker

WALKER – Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal

WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree. According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 6 hours ago. A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA
WAFB.com

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA

