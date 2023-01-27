Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Man dies after vehicle crashes into canal in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning, Jan. 30. The crash reportedly happened on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. LSP identified the victim as Corey Bennett, 46, of Walker. According...
an17.com
Walker man dies following early morning crash in Walker
WALKER – Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011...
wbrz.com
Driver killed in Walker crash; vehicle veered off road, landed in canal
WALKER - A man died after his vehicle veered off the roadway early Monday morning before landing in a canal and hitting a tree. According to Louisiana State Police, Corey Bennett, 46, was driving on LA-449 in Livingston Parish early Monday. State police say Bennett veered to the left off of a right-hand curve and landed in a nearby canal before hitting a tree.
WAFB.com
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 6 hours ago. A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of...
Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed on a highway overnight. The crash reportedly happened on LA 1 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Officials identified the victim as Patricia Watts, 57, of Denham...
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
wbrz.com
Man, 20, struck by multiple vehicles, killed while crossing Airline Highway Saturday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was struck by two vehicles and killed while he was crossing Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Airline Highway near I-12. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Patrick Patterson. Officers said Patterson was...
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
WAFB.com
LSP: Deputy shoots person after being hit by car in East Feliciana Parish
Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police. Officials are working to promote more CPR awareness. 2 found dead in Waffle House parking lot, officials confirm. Updated: 3 hours ago. A possible suspect or motive...
WAFB.com
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
wbrz.com
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
wbrz.com
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Louisiana gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
wbrz.com
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car. The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near...
brproud.com
State police investigate shooting during traffic stop in East Feliciana Parish
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an East Feliciana Parish deputy shooting a driver after reportedly being hit by a vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 28. State police say the deputy initiated a traffic stop at 7:30 p.m. on a Honda Accord. The deputy was reportedly hit...
Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death due in court
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Whitney Ard is due in court for a motion hearing at 9 a.m. Ard was indicted for second-degree in September of 2022 in connection...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish off-duty patrol deputy arrested on DWI, reckless operation charge
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputy was arrested and charged for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first offense DWI around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 28. According to a news release to Baton Rouge area media outlets, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 44 in the Galvez area and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured.
wbrz.com
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition
ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition. One car appeared to be...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
Comments / 0