NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
PEOPLE ARE just finding out what the nursery rhyme 'Little Bo-Peep' is about and it's blowing their mibnds. Most people have sung along to the famous nursery rhyme - which portrays Little Bo=Peep losing her sheep. But it turns out that the popular nursery rhyme isn't even about sheep. Nursery...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Digital Trends
5 upcoming horror movies you have to see in 2023
There’s no doubt that 2022 was a great year for horror films, with Scream, Barbarian, Smile, and Speak No Evil scoring not only with audiences, but critics as well. Even B movies like Orphan: First Kill and Terrifier 2 were better than they had any right to be, providing the slasher genre with a deep bench of highbrow and lowbrow hits for fans to choose from.
'Avatar 2' tops box office for 7th weekend
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster "Pathaan" that...
The Norwegian Netflix WWII Flick That Has Battlefield V Fans Buzzing
Video games and live-action films are not always a good match. Countless silver screen adaptations of popular game franchises have proven to be either box office flops or embarrassments berated by reviewers. The best example of that is Uwe Boll's filmography, which mainly consists of distasteful live-action video game movies.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Netflix Offloads Two Completed Films, Filmmakers Shop Projects Elsewhere
A trend among entertainment companies as Hollywood continues its will-they/won’t-they relationship with a possible recession is the unloading of completed projects. The move has been seen across the industry, from AMC+ to Parmaount+ and Disney to HBO Max. Now The Hollywood Reporter has learned of two completed Netflix feature films, The Inheritance and House/Wife, that will no longer be distributed by the streamer, with filmmakers shopping them elsewhere for distribution. The Inheritance, directed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff, and House/Wife, from director Danis Goulet and producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman, are genre films that were set to...
Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to Blade: 'Their Movies Suck'
Stephen Dorff costarred with Wesley Snipes in New Line Cinema's 1998 Blade movie Stephen Dorff is not afraid to speak out negatively about modern superhero movies. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast at the Sundance Film Festival, Dorff, 49, said most modern mainstream movies are "all stupid to me" when asked if he finds it difficult to find roles like in his new film Divinity. "I think film festivals are, in a way, kind of silly, with the exception of, it brings filmmakers and people together and...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes Biggest First-Run IMAX Film Ever
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate the global box office on its seventh week of release, IMAX has officially announced that the epic science fiction film has become the biggest first-run IMAX release ever, with a total of $239 million so far. However, due to the theatrical re-release of the first Avatar in September of last year, which put the movie at $270 million, the film still sits second when accounting for cumulative runs.
Boogeyman's Official Trailer Has Left Fans Unable To Sleep At Night
When someone is adapting the works of Stephen King to film, you know it's going to be scary. Such is the case with the upcoming film "The Boogeyman," which is adapted from a short story King wrote in 1973. The twisted tale features every kid's nightmare — a creature that...
Avatar: The Way of Water is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time
James Cameron has directed three out of four of the highest grossing movies ever
Anime, Hollywood Films Help Japan’s Box Office to Rebound in 2022
Japan’s box office sales in 2022 grew 32 percent to $1.64 billion (213 billion yen) over the previous year, with admissions rising to 152 million, driven by anime and a rebound in market share for Hollywood. Revenues are still well below the pre-pandemic 2019 box office of ¥261 billion ($2 billion at current exchange rates), an all-time record high, according to figures released by the Motion Pictures Producers Association of Japan (MPPAJ).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Late Late Show,' Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Producer Fulwell 73 Expands Formats TeamStudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh to Give 2023 MIPTV Keynote AddressBerlin Film Fest Adds Donna Summer...
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite In The Trailer For Murder Mystery 2
Netflix is preparing to take off once again with two comedy legends. In 2019, audiences set sail with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for the mystery thriller "Murder Mystery," a film which saw Sandler and Aniston as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who find themselves tied up in a murder investigation for the death of a billionaire. Made as part of Adam Sandler's four-movie deal with Netflix, the film saw great success during its initial release. Within its first weekend on the streaming service, "Murder Mystery" managed to pull in over 30 million views, making it their most streamed movie of that year (via Variety). And while critics were mixed on the whodunnit — that is to say, the film currently holds a 44% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes – there was no denying that the starring duo were a match made in heaven.
thedigitalfix.com
Mia Goth criticises Oscars for not taking horror movies seriously
Horror movies and comedy movies have both long been genres that are routinely dismissed by the Academy when it comes to Oscar-voting time. And while the occasional comedic performance does breakthrough (only ever in supporting, never lead) – eg. Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids and Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder – horror has been widely ignored since Silence of the Lambs.
Netflix reportedly scraps two new movies that are already complete
The Inheritance and House/Wife are looking for new homes
Looper
