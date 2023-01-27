Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU Medicine orthopaedic surgeon enhances convenience of office-based surgeries with virtual post-operative appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine orthopaedic hand, elbow, and shoulder surgeon Shafic Sraj, M.D., offers patients undergoing office-based surgery the convenience of virtual post-operative care through MyWVUChart, WVU Medicine’s online patient portal. Dr. Sraj saw adopting an app-based follow-up process as the natural progression to the wide-awake local...
WVNews
Working in service: West Virginia University embedded in fabric of state's communities
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In West Virginia’s hills and hollows, its larger cities along interstates and smaller communities on country roads, at ground levels and from broader 365-degree views, West Virginia University students, faculty and staff are working each day in service to the Mountain State. “West Virginia...
WVNews
Pierpont opens new culinary academy facility in Middletown Commons in White Hall, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Pierpont Community and Technical College opened its new culinary academy facility in the Middletown Commons, and it is already open for use by students. Pierpont’s Culinary Academy houses Pierpont’s award-winning Food Service Management Program, which offers degree specializations in Culinary Arts,...
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute team leads national study on optimal treatment for mitral valve disease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A team of researchers led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., professor and executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and including J. Hunter Mehaffey, M.D., assistant professor in the WVU Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and other cardiology and cardiac surgery leaders from across the United States, has provided important clarity on the safety and outcomes of an important surgical treatment of mitral valve regurgitation, or leakage, caused by mitral valve prolapse.
WVNews
Nominations being accepted for Glenville State Department of Business Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Business is currently accepting nominations for the University’s Business Hall of Fame. Nominees can either be graduates of Glenville State College/University or individuals who have provided meritorious service to Glenville State University and/or the Department of Business.
WVNews
Dorthy Ann Courtney
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Dorthy Ann Courtney, 65, of Buckhannon, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born in Philippi on July 2, 1957, a daughter of the late Clarence David Wolfe and Irene Lucille Moore Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Dorthy was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one great-grandchild, Adelynn; and one brother, Aaron.
WVNews
Jarvis Lee Collins, 1932-2022
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Jarvis Collins was born in Enterprise, West Virginia on August 1, 1932. He passed away in his sleep the morning of September 27 in Edmond, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, Jarvis enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Wasp aircraft...
WVNews
As National Organ Donation Day approaches, WVU Medicine spreads awareness of the selfless power to help another
With National Organ Donor Day about two weeks away, WVU Medicine is hoping to spread awareness of the selfless power of being an organ donor, a designation that requires very little work on the part of the donor. Shelley Zomak, WVU Medicine director of transplant operations and compliance, said that...
WVNews
Betty Lou Felton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Lou Felton, 80, of Simpson, WV, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was born at Coalton, WV, on October 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Juel J. and Georgia O. (McDaniel) Wiseman.
WVNews
Bartending battle coming to Kegler's Clubhouse; will raise money for United Way on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’re looking to get out of the house and bid farewell to Dry January, head over to Kegler’s Clubhouse Wednesday for the Blue Jeans and Bling Bartending Battle. It’s the clash of the titans: The legal team vs. the banking team...
WVNews
WVU women play host to Texas on Wednesday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to square off against Texas for the first time this season as the Longhorns come to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. Tipoff against UT is set for 7 p.m. During Wednesday’s game, the Mountaineers will celebrate...
WVNews
One transported following two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 Eastbound on Bridgeport Hill, one individual was transported for their injuries, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Harrison County EMS provided transport with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office...
WVNews
Robin Shane 'Goldie' DePolo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023, following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the...
WVNews
Helen June Collins
EDMOND, Okla. (WV News) — Helen June Collins was born in Rock Cave, WV on April 17, 1935, to Josephine and Earl Alkire. Helen and Jarvis married in 1955 and were married for 67 years until Jarvis passed in September.
WVNews
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
WVNews
Hage's bond modified following arraignment in Taylor County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Taylor County Middle School Principal Brian Scott Hage was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Taylor County Circuit Court. Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shawn D. Nines entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the 49-year-old Hage, who was indicted in January by Taylor County grand jurors on one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of domestic assault, two counts of felony child neglect and one count of domestic battery.
WVNews
Buckhannon City Council to meet Thursday with full agenda on tap
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon City Council will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in council chambers to address a number of items of a full agenda. Under the heading Strategic Issues for Discussion and/or Vote are six items, including:
WVNews
Local law enforcement officials charge two in Taylor County
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton man was charged following a traffic stop on Thornton Pike. Hollen Earl Jeffery, 58, of Grafton, was charged with driving under the influence above .15 after police responded to a call concerning a vehicle that had left the roadway.
WVNews
Traffic delays expected on Taylor County Route 310
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Highways has announced extended delays on Country Club Road that will impact travel for motorists. A culvert replacement on Taylor County Route 310, Country Club Road, 1.389 miles north of the road’s intersection with U.S. Route...
WVNews
Arnold Paul Carpenter
JANE LEW — Arnold Paul Carpenter, 85, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023, following a brief illness. Arnold was born in Duffy on May 9, 1937, a son of late Russell Ford Carpenter and Opal Pearl Caynor Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Burrows; one granddaughter, Jessie Marie Arrigo; three brothers: Ford, Morris, and Kenneth Carpenter; and one sister, Mable Mishler.
