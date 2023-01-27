Read full article on original website
Shafali 'not going to be satisfied', sets sights on senior World Cup
India's captain also revealed how the pain of Melbourne 2020 spurred her on in this tournament
Temba Bavuma stays the course to deliver his definitive century
South Africa captain puts off-field emotions to one side to lead team to priceless series win
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
Bangladesh secures $4.7 billion from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved loans of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh for disbursal starting immediately, making it the first to secure such funds out of three South Asian countries that applied last year amid economic trouble.
BBC
Kyle Smaine: US freestyle skier dies aged 31 in avalanche in Japan
Former US world champion freestyle skier Kyle Smaine has died in an avalanche, his family have confirmed. Smaine, 31, was one of two skiers killed on the east slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Japan, when the incident happened on Sunday. His father, William Smaine, confirmed to NBC News on...
BBC
Pope in DR Congo: 'Hands off Africa' says Pope Francis in Kinshasa speech
Shortly after landing in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pope Francis delivered a speech full of stinging condemnation of the exploitation over centuries - not just of this country, but also the continent. He talked of political strangleholds giving way to "economic colonialism", which he said was...
