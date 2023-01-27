Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Two After Responding to Burglary in Progress
The Delaware State Police have arrested two people for breaking into a Lewes home after troopers responded to a burglary in progress on Sunday night. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 10:12 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court in Lewes regarding subjects who were attempting to break into a residence. The homeowner was not present at the time, but on his security camera he saw a male holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived and saw that a screen door and screen window had been cut and a glass window had been shattered. Once troopers and State Police Aviation established a perimeter, the homeowner reported that he could see two suspects inside of his garage. A short time later, two males walked out of the front door wearing face coverings. Troopers attempted to detain one of the suspects at the scene, but he physically resisted arrest. The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a brief struggle, and troopers recovered a large knife that had been concealed in his pocket. The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nathan Lagimoniere, was taken into custody without incident.
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes
Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges
Last night the Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton, Delaware on gun and DUI charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area. On January […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Felony DUI and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Felton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 25-year-old Daeonna Chauka of Felton, Delaware. Chauka was last seen in the Felton area on January 29, 2023. Attempts to contact or locate Chauka have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Chauka is...
WMDT.com
Felton traffic stop leads to discovery of handgun hidden in vehicle
FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing multiple charges after police found a handgun hidden in his vehicle. On January 28th, around 8:09 p.m., Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a driver fail to use a turn signal when turning onto South State Street from Banning Road. The driver continued, making multiple other moving violations in his Ford Taurus, say police.
WBOC
Teen Accused of Setting Fire to Fruitland Home
FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The...
WMDT.com
Blades Fire Police captain on the mend after being hit by car on scene of crash
BLADES, Del. – A local fire police captain is on the mend after being hit by a car while on the scene of a crash. Saturday night around 8:47 p.m., Blades Volunteer Fire Company (BVFC) was assisting on the scene of a rollover crash in Seaford. The crash was in Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s district, in the area of Sussex Highway and Norman Eskridge Highway.
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge
MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school
Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.
WMDT.com
15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note
SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
