Rochester, NY

RCSD addresses community violence, safety measures, in board meeting

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District held a meeting on Thursday to address violence in the community and in the school district weeks after a shooting outside of Franklin High School.

Clay Harris, the founder of the local organization United and Healing through Hope of Monroe County spoke toward the beginning of the meeting. Harris told the school board that the district must become more active in the community.

“It is not an epidemic anymore, it is a pandemic,” Harris told the board. “We must treat it as such and you, as the Board of Education — it’s extremely and vitally important that you need to become more engaged in the community, get more parents engaged in their children, and to help them to become better parents.”

Harris said that kids engaging in violence aren’t getting enough love and attention at home and added that the Board of Education must create innovative programs and steps to aid in this.

RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board

Following Harris’s speech, Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso gave a presentation explaining the impact that community violence has on the students of the school district — Dr. Peluso explained that there is violence occurring in the schools, students are managing social-emotional and mental health issues, and staff members are trying to support the students.

“I hear the concern from our students, and staff on the impact violence is having,” Dr. Peluso said. “This is a community issue that requires everyone to do their part”

Dr. Peluso continued and announced the school increased police presence at certain schools, install high-clarity security cameras, and is currently working on upgrading security technology, increasing doors requiring ID for entrance, and providing NYSP active shooter training for staff.

This meeting comes weeks after a shooting occurred outside of Franklin High School — nobody was struck or injured by the gunshots. After the shooting, four staff members were placed on leave following footage of the incident being leaked. Recently, a non-profit, out-of-state organization announced they are looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 WROC

Rochester leaders call on Gov. Hochul to send more funding to the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more financial aid to the city to combat crime. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, State Senators Samra Brouk and Jeremy Cooney, Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and others gathered Monday to say the current state revenue sharing system “Aid and Incentives for Municipalities” […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

Displaced students weigh in on renters insurance debate

At the Students’ Association Senate meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Dean Watts, Dean Runner, Neziah Osayi, and others in attendance weighed in on the question of whether or not the University of Rochester did their due diligence in informing students living in on-campus apartments of the risk that comes with not getting renters insurance.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Public hearings into RG&E billing and customer service issues begin Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Following a year-long News10NBC Investigation, the New York State Department of Public Service will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and an in-person public forum on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to receive public comments regarding delayed and erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers RG&E.
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

The shadow of Monterey Park cast on the Rochester community

Classical dancing, festive music, cheerful gathering — this year’s Lunar New Year celebration performance held by the UR Chinese Student Association (URCSA) came on time and was as exciting as the past years’, except for the hint of grief due to the Monterey Park mass shooting on Jan. 21.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Jan. 29, 2023

This week on Rochester in Focus, we spoke with Trooper Mark O’Donnell from the New York State Police Department on the disappointing participation for the entrance exam this year and their further efforts for recruitment. We also got to speak with some of the award winners from this year’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golisano Children’s Hospital implements new technology to enhance procedural communication

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Golisano Children’s Hospital has introduced new technology to enhance procedural communication on a day-to-day basis. Back in November, Elemeno Health introduced its digital platform to Golisano, with the goal of more effective communication between nurses and doctors, in the palm of their hands.  “Tremendous disorganization within the actual operations at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester residents protest following release of Tyre Nichols footage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests continue across to country Sunday, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols. This comes after video was released last week of five Memphis Police officers brutally beating him at a traffic stop. He died three days later. A local protest was organized Sunday by the Justice...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lights out on Empire Blvd. in Penfield raising safety concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Penfield is drawing some concerns from residents who say there are one too many streetlights out on the roadway from roughly Irondequoit Creek to Abraham Lincoln Park. “In terms of how many lights were talking about, I believe it is in the 15 to 20 light range,” said Chris Tenea […]
PENFIELD, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Monday morning forecast

Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the week. It will come with snow showers both Tuesday and Friday. Your forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert is here. Rochester’s Monday morning forecast. Cold air is here and will stick around through the rest of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
