theavtimes.com
Witnesses: Boy looked malnourished, mother didn’t seem upset
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn’t appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday, Jan. 30, in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire...
CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary care setting in mental...
Palmdale seeks applicants for one vacancy on the EIFD Public Financing Authority
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for one public member to serve on the Palmdale Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Public Financing Authority for an initial term of two years. Under Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) law, the Palmdale EIFD Public Financing Authority is the governing Board...
