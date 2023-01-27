Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
Related
Burglar is on the loose in Lehigh Acres for a residential burglary
Lehigh acres is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary that happened on Jan. 18
WINKNEWS.com
Tequila-taking trio wanted in Charlotte County
Three suspects in Port Charlotte are accused of stealing seven tequila bottles worth nearly $700 on Monday, Jan. 23. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects took the tequila bottles just before 6 p.m. from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Boulevard. The three suspects were...
WINKNEWS.com
Man facing kidnapping charge, accused of grabbing child at DeSoto County campground
A man is facing a kidnapping charge after a family says he was in the woods with one of their children at the Peace River Camp Ground in DeSoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year-old Robert Barrera after he was held from leaving by the kid’s family at the campground.
WINKNEWS.com
Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station
A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
WINKNEWS.com
Information about suspect wanted after attempted murder in DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the person or people responsible for a shooting on Sunday. Deputies say they found someone who had been shot in the back near SE Hillsborough Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff’s...
Man sentenced to 30 months after sneaking into teen’s bedroom while she was sleeping
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to Lewd or Lascivious Battery after being found in the bed of a teenager. Christian Kimbrough,19, was caught in the bed of the victim on April 22, 2022, when Cape Coral Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance.
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing head-on into Lee County deputy
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say fled from a traffic stop and crashed head-on with a deputy’s cruiser on Thursday. Deputies say they arrested 40-year-old Roderick Allison Thursday night after trying to stop him for speeding through a neighborhood without lights on. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County K-9 helps find missing North Port woman
On Tuesday, a Charlotte County K-9 helped end a 20-hour search for a missing 76-year-old North Port woman. According to the North Port Police Department, authorities had been searching for Marie Ginette Saint Hubert for around 20 hours by air and on the ground. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office DFC Steven Sella and K9 Copper found her disoriented in an area of thick brush in the woods.
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
WINKNEWS.com
Hendry County man guilty of 2021 drug trafficking charges
A Hendry County man was found guilty on Tuesday of trafficking drugs from his home in 2021. According to court documents, Jay Alexander, 44, was found guilty as charged, following a one-day trial in Hendry County, of trafficking in amphetamine – 28 grams to 200 grams, possession of a place with knowledge of trafficking, sale or manufacture of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl, meth
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says a Fort Myers man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for selling drugs. The US Attorney’s Office says Diante Jarrel Lewis, 32, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months for two instances of selling fentanyl and one instance of selling methamphetamine.
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
Driver arrested in Lehigh Acres after clocking speeds of 119 mph
Lt. Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol said drivers arrested for racing or reckless driving can face enhanced penalties.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
WINKNEWS.com
Trial begins for man accused of fleeing from deadly boat crash in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:e9e99583a7326bef3d37e9a Player Element ID: 6319512244112. Opening statements were completed on Monday in the trial of an Ohio man accused of fleeing from a boat crash that killed one person...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Cape Coral police and firefighters rescue dog from canal
A dog is safe and back on dry land thanks to the Cape Coral police and fire departments. Cape Coral police found a dog treading water near the 1000 block of Dolphin drive on Sunday and quickly jumped into action. Police believe the dog had been treading water for as...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five vehicles caught fire early Tuesday morning on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Three vehicles were engulfed, and the two others sustained minor damage, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal...
Stray hog wreaks havoc in North Fort Myers neighborhood
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A stray hog roaming around the neighborhood of Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers was being a nuisance!. Neighbors said the new guy on the block was causing trouble by getting into trash and even into someone’s water pipes. Everyone was trying to...
Comments / 3