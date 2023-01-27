ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Tequila-taking trio wanted in Charlotte County

Three suspects in Port Charlotte are accused of stealing seven tequila bottles worth nearly $700 on Monday, Jan. 23. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects took the tequila bottles just before 6 p.m. from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Boulevard. The three suspects were...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station

A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County K-9 helps find missing North Port woman

On Tuesday, a Charlotte County K-9 helped end a 20-hour search for a missing 76-year-old North Port woman. According to the North Port Police Department, authorities had been searching for Marie Ginette Saint Hubert for around 20 hours by air and on the ground. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office DFC Steven Sella and K9 Copper found her disoriented in an area of thick brush in the woods.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hendry County man guilty of 2021 drug trafficking charges

A Hendry County man was found guilty on Tuesday of trafficking drugs from his home in 2021. According to court documents, Jay Alexander, 44, was found guilty as charged, following a one-day trial in Hendry County, of trafficking in amphetamine – 28 grams to 200 grams, possession of a place with knowledge of trafficking, sale or manufacture of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl, meth

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says a Fort Myers man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for selling drugs. The US Attorney’s Office says Diante Jarrel Lewis, 32, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months for two instances of selling fentanyl and one instance of selling methamphetamine.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Watch: Cape Coral police and firefighters rescue dog from canal

A dog is safe and back on dry land thanks to the Cape Coral police and fire departments. Cape Coral police found a dog treading water near the 1000 block of Dolphin drive on Sunday and quickly jumped into action. Police believe the dog had been treading water for as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL

