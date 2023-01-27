Read full article on original website
BET
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Throw A Fun-Filled Baby Shower For Their Baby Boy: ‘It Was Beautiful’
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are counting down to the day they get to meet their baby boy! In the meantime, the loving couple threw a beautiful fairytale-themed baby shower in New York City over the weekend. Keep scrolling to see the footage that’s an entire mood!. During the...
BET
Daddy Duty!: Shemar Moore Shares A Glimpse Into His Life As A New Dad
Shemar Moore is on daddy duty! The busy actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his life as a new dad, and the photo is too adorable. Keep scrolling to see the post that’s racked up over 305K likes on Instagram. “Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy,” he captioned a...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
BET
Kenny Lattimore Beautifully Serenades His Newborn Daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore!
Kenny Lattimore loves being a girl dad! The singer—who welcomed his first child with his wife Judge Faith Jenkins earlier this month—recently took to Instagram with a heartwarming video showing himself serenading his newborn daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt moment!. "The responsibility of...
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet The Funny Women Up for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series’
Some of the nominees for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” have been leaving fans in stitches dating back to the late 70s, and ahead of the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony, we’re highlighting some of their best work and why they rightfully earned their honors. So ahead of this year’s show, check out the downright funny women up for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.”
BET
Bad Boys 4 Life! Will Smith Announces 'Bad Boys 4' Is Coming Soon
You can't keep a good duo down! And it looks like Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are about to give the people what they've been eagerly waiting for, another installment to the Bad Boys franchise!. Last summer, many people thought the fourth installment was in jeopardy because of Smith's Oscar...
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Get to Know Grammy Nominee Muni Long
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner. Some of today’s hottest and rising artists are in the running for multiple awards, including veteran songwriter and breakthrough r&b singer Muni Long. After initially coming out as a singer, Long shifted her focus to creating hits for her...
BET
Harlem Sticks Together: Cam’ron And Ma$e Perform ‘Horse & Carriage’ For First Time Ever At Apollo Theater
Surprisingly, for the first time ever, Cam’ron and Ma$e performed one of their classic collaborations 25 years after it dropped. During a one-night-only show, alongside Jadakiss at the historic Apollo Theater on Saturday (January 28), the Harlem native performed “Horse & Carriage”. Video surfacing on social media...
BET
Robyn Dixon Addresses Allegations That Juan Dixon Cheated Before Their Second Wedding: ‘We’ve Dealt With The Situation’
Robyn Dixon opened up about a hot topic during Monday’s episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant. During the show, the Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that she knew about the allegations that her husband Juan Dixon spoke to another woman. “Yes, Juan was an idiot...
BET
Nia Long Says Will Smith Had To Be A Standard Of “Perfection” For Many Years
Nia Long explains why she believes her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star had to carry a “burden for many years” to be a standard of “perfection.”. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress reflected on working with Smith when she played Lisa Wilkes, Smith's girlfriend, during the fifth season of the 90s sitcom and shed light on why she has come to that conclusion.
BET
Michael B. Jordan Hops On Dating App After Lori Harvey Split
Michael B. Jordan took over hosting honors of Saturday Night Live (Jan. 28). During his opening monologue, the Creed III actor revealed he’s on a dating app. The 35-year-old seasoned actor boasted about his achievements over the years, but said that after he directed his first movie ever, Creed III, he went through his first public breakup,” referring to his split from Lori Harvey, 26.
