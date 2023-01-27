INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO