WIBC.com
Man Dies after Shooting at Carlton Apartments on the Northwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday at the 2500 block of Plaza Drive. That’s in the Carlton Apartments west of Township Line Road and south of 86th Street.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Fox 59
Woman in serious condition, dog dead in house fire on east side
One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire that killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis. Woman in serious condition, dog dead in house fire …. One woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a house fire that killed...
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
UPDATE: Police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard on preliminary charges of murder and robbery. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive […]
WIBC.com
2 Arrested After Police Chase, Shooting Along Binford Boulevard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday. Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side early Saturday morning, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of North Oxford Street. No additional details were provided.
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon as I came to, I heard […]
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
WISH-TV
IFD: Woman, dog die in east side fire; home had no working smoke alarms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue just after 6 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 10th Street and Ritter Avenue next to Community East Hospital.
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
cbs4indy.com
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street.
WTHR
Police investigating death of twin brother of Ohio Amber Alert baby recovered in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of the twin brother of a kidnapped baby boy recovered in Indianapolis following an Amber Alert in December. Six-month-old Kyair Thomas died just before midnight, police said. Homicide detectives responded to a call for an unresponsive child, and...
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
WISH-TV
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
