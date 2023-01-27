Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
‘The Power’: Premiere Date Announced — See The Revolution Spark in Prime Video’s New Series (VIDEO)
Prime Video has debuted a teaser trailer alongside the release date for its upcoming star-studded series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl), True Blood showrunner Raelle Tucker, and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. In the footage above, we see several young girls...
Natalie Zea Talks Jumping Back in Time for ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Return (VIDEO)
Some shows do cliffhangers; La Brea does cliff jumpers!. In the NBC series’ November-airing winter finale, the reunited Eve and Gavin Harris (Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken) leaped into a sinkhole from 1988 back to 10,000 B.C. with their kids (Jack Martin and Zyra Gorecki). In January 31’s two-part return, “they land and are off to the races,” says exec producer and showrunner David Appelbaum, trying to shut down the time portal (long story).
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More Among Nominees
The nominations for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are in as CBS Mornings‘ and CBS Sports Analyst Nate Burleson and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio prepare to host the 2023 ceremony live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Linda Ronstadt streams soar after 'The Last of Us,' evoking Kate Bush and 'Stranger Things'
Linda Ronstadt's "Long, Long Time" appeared not once but three times in Sunday's episode of "The Last of Us." And fans of HBO's newest hit were clearly moved by Ronstadt's song, as streams of her ballad have ballooned since the episode premiered. Between 11 p.m. ET and midnight on Sunday,...
Check Out a Sneak Peek of the 'Survivor 44' Premiere
"For 22 years, Survivor has been exploring the idea of group dynamics and interpersonal relationships in a really unique way. You take a group of strangers, strip them of everything. You abandon them, force them to create a new society while relying on each other. That’s the group dynamic. Then you put this game on top of it where you have to vote players out. And in the end, the last player left wins a million."
