ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wshxW_0kTON25e00

DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 Earlham Drive, according to a social media post from Dayton police and fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m.

Heavy fire was reported in the house, the post said.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the fire started and if anyone was injured.

We will continue updating this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1017thepoint.com

TUESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS RICHMOND HOUSE

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond house that had been abandoned for at least a year burned early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called at midnight to a house in the 600 block of North 20 near both the railroad tracks and overpass. Video shows that the house became fully involved as multiple stations responded. Because the house was vacant, it’s suspicious and investigators were called to the scene. Neighbors indicated there had been an issue with squatters in recent months.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

3-vehicle crash in Fairborn sends all drivers to local hospital

FAIRBORN — Three vehicles crashed in Greene County early Tuesday morning. Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Fairborn crews responded to the intersection of state Route 235 and West Hyde Road at around 6:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a three vehicle crash, sheriff’s office dispatch confirmed. Initial...
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Dayton fire crews respond to building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a Dayton neighborhood for a reported building on fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department responded to Woodside Avenue in Dayton for a fire. No injuries were reported at the time 2 NEWS spoke with authorities. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua

PIQUA — Multiple people were displaced after a fire broke out in a multi-family home Sunday in Piqua. The fire took place around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ash Street, according to Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider. Four adults and nine children were displaced out of...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a stabbing in the area of the apartments in the 2600 block of North Main Street just after midnight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Man held...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Fire perform offensive attack on residential fire

DAYTON — Multiple Dayton Fire crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Crews were called to the 900 block of South Broadway Street at around 12:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The two-story house was vacant during the time of...
DAYTON, OH
Steel Ohio Media

House Infested with over 200 rats

This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Apartment in Sidney suffers damage in overnight fire

SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters responded to an apartment fire during the overnight hours on Monday, according to a Sidney Fire Department spokesperson. >>9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua. Fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Campbell Road at around 12:45 a.m. Sidney Police...
SIDNEY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Families displaced by Sunday fire in Piqua

PIQUA — There were no reported injuries in a Sunday afternoon fire in Piqua that left four adults and nine children in need of assistance from the American Red Cross. Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of West Ash Street at 12:34 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, on a report of black smoke visible inside the residence.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance

DAYTON — Dayton police continue to search for a woman missing since the end of December. Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said. >> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search underway for missing woman; police believe...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN

(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
WEST MILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy