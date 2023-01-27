Read full article on original website
Jett: The Far Shore + Given Time - Official Launch Trailer
Jett: The Far Shore's new campaign, Given Time, is available now as a free update on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check out the launch trailer for a peek at the adventure that awaits.
Paralogue - The Lady of the Plains
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Lady of the Plains, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
Transfusion: Exclusive Trailer
To protect his son, an ex-special forces operative (Sam Worthington) plunges into the criminal underground for one final mission in this muscular, emotionally charged thriller. Sam Worthington, Matt Nable, and Phoebe Tonkin star. Matt Nable also wrote and directed the film, which Saban Films will release in theaters and On Demand on March 3, 2023.
Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with three Special Abilities: Angled Launcher (SP1), Deflecting Edges (SP2), and Carbon-Fiber Blades (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).
WoW Patch 10.0.7 Details
We have gotten our first peek at what is in store for World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7. It's time to get excited for new retail content for all of you who have reached max-level. Return to the Forbidden Reach to delve into new objectives and bosses, and discover all new loot.
The Interloper
The Interloper is the third chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips for conquering enemies and defeating challenging bosses you will face, such as the Tap to Reveal and the Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find the necessary steps for exploring the city of Cipal and finding the Leap Spell.
Dead Space Remake - Alternate Solutions Part 3 (Chapter 11)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Alternate Solutions (Chapter 11) and finish out the side missions You Are Not Authorized (Master Override), Premeditated Malpractice, and Scientific Methods. From there, we grab Peng, meet up with Nicole, and then get the Marker to take it to Aegis VII.
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
PowerWash Simulator - Official Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Launch Trailer
PowerWash Simulator is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Check out the launch trailer and get ready to embark on your mission to clean everything! Additionally, the free Tomb Raider Special pack is available now on all platforms, where you get to clean up Lara Croft's iconic manor.
Flaming Espinas - Weakness, Tips, Armor
The monster Flaming Espinas is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover the weaknesses of this Espinas variant, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Mutants - Somewhere Near Cipal
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Somewhere Near Cipal,...
Dead Space Suit Guide: How to Get Every Suit
Throughout Dead Space, you'll be able to unlock a variety of suits, ranging from upgrades to Isaac's standard armour to skins that change the look entirely. Most of these suits are unlocked by purchasing the Deluxe Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro, although Isaac's standard suit upgrades are found through Schematics which must be picked up in the environment.
Villages, Fortresses, etc
Villages, Fortresses, etc are easy to confuse with Caves, Ruins, etc, with the main difference being that caves and ruins mostly reward you with archive entries, while villages and fortresses offer new cloaks, necklaces and other items. Below, you'll find links to all of our Villages, Fortresses, etc guides.
How to Get Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go
Shadow Registeel will be available for a short time during the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon Go, but how exactly can you encounter and capture it?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the steps required to encounter and obtain a Shadow Registeel within Pokemon Go.
PSVR 2 Production Reportedly Slashed Amid Poor Pre-Orders
Sony has reportedly halved its projected shipments of PlayStation VR 2 units at launch due to lacklustre pre-order numbers. The update comes courtesy of a new Bloomberg report that cites multiple unnamed sources familiar with the situation. According to the sources, Sony is now forecasting that it will ship just one million units during the current financial quarter, which runs from September 2022 to March 2023, and encompasses the PSVR 2’s release date of February 22.
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
Other Equipment
In the original Dead Space, players were equipped with different Stasis and Kinesis modules, as well as the RIG. In the Dead Space (2023) Remake, there is only the Suit, which can be upgraded at the Store. The Suit has the Stasis and Kinesis modules built in, so everything can be upgraded in one place. You can upgrade Health (HP), Oxygen (AIR), Kinesis Throw Damage (KI/D), Kinesis Grab Range (KI/R), Stasis Duration (DUR), Stasis Energy (ERG), and Stasis Zone (SIZE).
Days Gone Wiki Guide
Criers are infected crows. They are only encountered in the Crater Lake and Highway 97 regions, and during the mission We Couldn't Take the Risk in Iron Butte. Criers are only found a short distance from their nests. They will circle overhead, then swoop down and attack. They will skreech when they attack. When you hear the screech, roll out of the way to avoid the strike.
