Florida State

Florida proposal aims to increase criminal penalties for hate crimes

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new proposal aimed at putting an end to hate crimes in Florida.

Channel 9 has been reporting on antisemitic messages found in Orange County this month.

Flyers have been seen blaming members of the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a new proposal will define certain acts as hate crimes and could increase criminal penalties.

Third-degree felony charges could be on the table for people who damage religious cemeteries or harass someone because of religious-based clothing.

Comments / 43

Kat
4d ago

Basically people can harass people of a different race and when the person strikes back the harasser can cry racism. Is that how this is going to work?

Reply(5)
10
YES I SAID THAT
4d ago

fringing on people's first amendment right of freedom of speech. if someone doesn't physically harm you. they can speak any manner they so see fit It is the right to speak You don't have to like it it's not a crime but I tell you if one gets held accountable all need to be held accountable not just one race all

Reply(3)
8
Dick Gozinya
4d ago

no such thing as a hate crime. equal justice under the law. Quit reducing sentences and give them the max sentence under the law

Reply
5
