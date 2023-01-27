Florida proposal aims to increase criminal penalties for hate crimes
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new proposal aimed at putting an end to hate crimes in Florida.
Channel 9 has been reporting on antisemitic messages found in Orange County this month.
Flyers have been seen blaming members of the Jewish community for the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, a new proposal will define certain acts as hate crimes and could increase criminal penalties.
Third-degree felony charges could be on the table for people who damage religious cemeteries or harass someone because of religious-based clothing.
