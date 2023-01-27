Read full article on original website
Why It’s So Hard To Plow Wyoming Roads
If you have ever had to go outside and shovel snow, you know it's hard work. It's nice when the snow is dryer. That makes it light and fluffy. Wet snow is harder to lift. So how hard is it to keep the roads clear when we have good snow coming down?
Wyoming Homesteader Takes His Goats For A Walk In The Snow
What a nice day to take the kids for a walk. Okay, actually we call goats kids. Kids (goats under a year of age). They love the Wyoming snow, and they love to climb. So let's take them up to some hoodoos and let them run around up on the sandstone rocks.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"
Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning
DENVER(CBS)- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
