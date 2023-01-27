ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Laramie Live

Why It’s So Hard To Plow Wyoming Roads

If you have ever had to go outside and shovel snow, you know it's hard work. It's nice when the snow is dryer. That makes it light and fluffy. Wet snow is harder to lift. So how hard is it to keep the roads clear when we have good snow coming down?
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CBS Denver

Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning

DENVER(CBS)-  Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence

I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
CBS Minnesota

Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake

LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

