The Who Announces ‘Live at Wembley’ Album
The Who has announced the release of a new album, The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley. The LP, which was recorded at the band's 2019 concert at London's Wembley Stadium, is scheduled to be released on March 31. It features Who favorites like "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley," as well as selections from their most recent album, 2019's Who. You can see a complete track listing below.
The Smile Announces New Live EP and More Tour Dates
The Smile has announced a new live EP along with some 2023 North American tour dates. The band - which consists of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, plus drummer Tom Skinner - will release the live EP, titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022, on March 10. It was recorded in various European cities during the Smile's first tour last summer and includes songs from their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, as well as a version of Yorke's 2009 solo track "FeelingPulledApartByHorses." The EP will be available only on vinyl.
How Tommy Lee Inspired Axl Rose to Write ‘November Rain’
Though "November Rain" was included on Guns N' Roses' 1991 album Use Your Illusion I, the track was actually written years before Appetite for Destruction even came out. According to Axl Rose, a fellow rocker actually inspired him to write it — Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. When Crue...
Legendary Producer Rick Rubin Names the Best Bassist of All Time
Rick Rubin's worked with hundreds of musicians throughout his career, and he's given his take on who he thinks is the best bassist of all time. Rubin's producing credits span across a variety of genres, having really kicked off his career working with hip-hop artists in the '80s, before delving into the metal world with Slayer. Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Nine Inch Nails, AC/DC, Slipknot, Metallica and Limp Bizkit are just a handful of other groups he's worked with since.
Elton John Now Has the Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time
Elton John still has several dozen scheduled dates remaining on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but the singer's final voyage has already cemented its place as the highest-grossing trek in history. John's ongoing farewell tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows and counting, according to Billboard Boxscore. He...
Rock Hall of Fame Shares New, More Inclusive Mission Statement
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued a new mission statement seemingly designed to counter complaints about country and hip-hop artists being honored by the organization. The move comes just days before the Rock Hall announces its next class of nominees. The organization has been criticized in recent years...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed
Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
Dave Grohl to Star in Crown Royal Super Bowl Commercial
Dave Grohl will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Crown Royal. A pair of teaser clips have unveiled the Foo Fighters frontman as the new spokesperson for the Canadian whiskey brand. In one, Grohl is seen in a recording studio, where he’s handed a list of seemingly unrelated items. “Peanut Butter. What?” the rocker questions, before going further through the list. “The battery? No. Trash bags? The replay?”
Barrett Strong, ‘Money’ Singer and Motown Songwriter, Dead at 81
Barrett Strong, who scored a hit with 1959’s “Money (That’s What I Want)” and went on to pen many more Motown classics for other artists, has reportedly died at the age of 81. "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of...
Rockers React to Tom Verlaine’s Death
The breadth of influence exerted by Television’s Tom Verlaine was illustrated by the volume of tributes from artists across rock genres following his death at the age of 73 on Jan. 28. Real name Thomas Miller, the guitarist, singer and songwriter was hailed for his work after he passed...
45 Years Ago: Giant Lobsters Destroy ‘Saturday Night Live’
On Jan. 24, 1978, Russian spy satellite Kosmos 954 crashed into Canada’s Northwest Territories. Powered by a nuclear reactor, the satellite scattered radioactive debris over a 370-mile path through the frozen Canadian earth. On Jan. 28, 1978, Saturday Night Live writers Michael O’Donoghue and Tom Davis turned this potential nuclear disaster into one of the weirdest and most format-breaking sketches in SNL’s young history.
Wings’ Legacy Surprises Denny Laine
Wings guitarist Denny Laine said he was surprised the band left such a legacy in the music world. He also hailed the contribution made by Paul McCartney’s wife, Linda, who had almost no musical experience before becoming part of his first post-Beatles project. “I’m not trying to downplay it,...
Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ Video Joins YouTube’s 1 Billion Plays Club
Congrats to Bon Jovi. Tommy and Gina must be so proud. That's because the band's "Livin' on a Prayer" video is the latest rock entry in YouTube's 1 Billion Plays club. The Wayne Isham-directed performance clip was initially filmed in 1986 at the Grand Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, featuring a mix of rehearsal and live concert footage. In addition to the traditional stage theatrics, Jon Bon Jovi is also seen in the clip trying out a stage harness so that he's allowed to soar over the crowd with with wires attached.
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine has died at age 73 after an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's friend and fellow artist Patti Smith. Television was one of several influential bands to emerge from...
