Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
Sheridan Media
Column: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People and Lots of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this – gun ownership is a big, big deal here in the Cowboy State.
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
Wyoming Rated A Top State For Living Off Grid
If you want to live off the grid, totally self-sufficient, then you might want to consider Wyoming. Though the state does offer a few challenges. The video below offered Wyoming as #12 in a top 12 list of best states to live off the grid. But much of what the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?
One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
county17.com
Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature
It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’
There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4