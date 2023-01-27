Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients

Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats targeted by McCarthy defend their committee assignments
The trio of Democrats whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has targeted for removal from committee assignments offered a unified rebuke in a joint interview on CNN that aired Sunday. Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who were stripped of their positions on the House Intelligence Committee, and Democratic Rep....
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, according to a White House official, joining other senior level Biden administration officials at the service. Harris spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning with Nichols' mother and step father, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells,...
First on CNN: Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate in proposed rule
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for women to access birth control at no cost under the Affordable Care Act, reversing Trump-era rules that weakened the law's contraceptive mandate for employer-provided health insurance plans. The proposed rule, unveiled Monday by the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor...
Ex-publisher of National Enquirer set to meet with prosecutors investigating Trump
David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the probe is escalating. Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday started presenting evidence to a grand...
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The two individuals who...
Trump struggles to fundraise in early weeks of 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump's political operation brought in $9.5 million in the roughly six weeks after he announced his latest White House bid, according to a source familiar with the fundraising numbers. The haul is smaller than the nearly $11.8 million raised by Trump entities in the six weeks before...
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews
Former President Donald Trump has sued journalist Bob Woodward for copyright violations, claiming Woodward released audio from their interviews without Trump's consent. The former president has a long history of filing lawsuits that ultimately get tossed out of court. Woodward and the publisher Simon & Schuster said Trump's case is without merit.
New questions emerge about George Santos' old campaign filings
Freshman Rep. George Santos, whose finances and fabrications are under investigation, is facing new questions about the accuracy of the campaign reports filed during his unsuccessful 2020 bid for Congress. Someone named Stephen Berger, for instance, is described in the New York Republican's campaign filings as having contributed $2,500 on...
Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says
The Justice Department has closed an investigation into whether retired Marine Gen. John Allen lobbied the US government on behalf of Qatar during the Trump administration without bringing any charges against him, according to his attorney. "We have been informed by the Department of Justice National Security Division and the...
US says Russia is violating key nuclear arms control agreement
Russia is violating a key nuclear arms control agreement with the United States and continuing to refuse to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday. "Russia is not complying with its obligation under the New START Treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory. Russia's...
NY attorney general asks judge to sanction Trumps and their attorneys
The New York attorney general's office is asking a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump, his adult children and their attorneys after taking issue with their legal responses to the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed last year. Last week, attorneys for Trump and the other defendants filed "verified answers"...
Trump- and Meadows-backed House candidate agrees to plead guilty to accepting illegal campaign contribution
Lynda Bennett, who was backed by then-President Donald Trump and Mark Meadows in her run for the latter's former House seat in North Carolina, has agreed to plead guilty to accepting an illegal campaign contribution during the 2020 primary election cycle, court filings show. Bennett accepted an illegal campaign contribution...
New year, new voters in Fed policymaking
Every year the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee — aka the officials who decide interest rate moves — gets a slight refresh, with four of the district presidents rotating out as official voting members and four rotating in. The 2023 rotation brings a more dovish-leaning flock, and it comes...
