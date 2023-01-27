Read full article on original website
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President
Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
UW launches firearms center
CASPER — As the debate over the relationship Americans have with guns has intensified, a University of Wyoming law professor is setting out to change how firearms are discussed and understood. George A. Mocsary is the cofounder and director of the Firearms Research Center, which officially launched in the...
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
Wyoming’s Jaymison Cox Breaks 400M School Record
BOULDER, Colo., -- On a day where there were Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls competing across two different states, Jaymison Cox broke the school record in the 400M with a time of 47.46 at the Colorado Invitational. Cox ran the school record time to the tune of a third place finish....
Report Card: Can Wyoming’s Cornerbacks’ Unit Become a Strength in ’23?
LARAMIE -- In this series, we'll assign a grade to all of Wyoming's position groups during the 2022 football season. Craig Bohl's Cowboys exceeded all expectations last fall, finishing second overall in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. UW (7-6, 5-3) fielded the third-youngest roster in the nation. At times,...
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather
Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility
During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
Wyoming Rated A Top State For Living Off Grid
If you want to live off the grid, totally self-sufficient, then you might want to consider Wyoming. Though the state does offer a few challenges. The video below offered Wyoming as #12 in a top 12 list of best states to live off the grid. But much of what the...
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day
UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike be Cleared to Play This Season?
LARAMIE -- Will Graham Ike play this season?. It appears the clock is ticking on that decision. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday the Cowboys' forward is making progress but his chances of returning to hardwood this season are "still to be determined." When asked if he believes the...
Wyoming Joins 25-State Lawsuit over New Rule Affecting Retirement Accounts
CHEYENNE — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
Legislators Exploring Ways To Fight Back Against Woke Banks Which Are Attacking Fossil Fuels
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming legislators are exploring ways to fight back against “woke” financial policies, which are associated with the environment, social and governance (ESG) movement. The movement has become a primary driver of directing investment away from fossil fuel industries, which...
