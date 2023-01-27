Read full article on original website
KTLO
Sherrif Montgomery updates road conditions
Winter weather has made treacherous driving conditions throughout the Twin Lakes area. Baxter County Sheriff, John Montgomery, spoke with KTLO’s Kim Szecsi Tuesday morning with an update on local road conditions. Listen:. Stayed tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits, and the Boot for the latest in road conditions as well...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KATV
'White rapid moving water' on a road creates concerns for some drivers in rural Arkansas
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — Residents in White County expressed concerns about the safety of a popular road that intersects a creek leading into the city of Rose Bud. Steve Grappe, a resident in White County, said when it rains the creek floods and covers School Road. He describes...
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
arkokhiker.org
Norfork Lake: Robinson Point Trail –3 mi
Robinson Point Trail is a beautiful 3-mile hike at Robinson Point Park in Baxter County near Mountain Home. It gives you amazing views of Lake Norfork as well as the beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Robinson Point Trail takes you through tunnels of cedar groves to endless views of turquoise...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
KATV
Arkansas man taken into custody after standoff with deputies; body found in home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Stone County Sheriff's Office has taken an individual into custody who was found to have a body in his home. Authorities arrested Michael Mixon, 50 of Mountain View, after finding the body of a woman in the residence he barricaded himself in. According to...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
KATV
Two individuals arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police Department announced they have arrested a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old after leading police in a vehicle pursuit. According to police the two individuals were taken in for their involvement in a shooting incident. The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Keathley...
Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured
Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.
KTLO
Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services
A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
