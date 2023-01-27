Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
New Canaan is one of four CT towns to receive CIRMA Excellence in Risk Management Award
Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, CIRMA, held its 42nd Annual Meeting of Members event on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the heart of Connecticut’s state capital. The organization honored four Connecticut towns during the event as part of its Excellence in Risk Management Awards Ceremony. The awards program has honored risk management champions throughout the state for over four decades. Selected winners demonstrate thought leadership in risk management and personify the ingenuity, expertise, and tenacity required for long-term success.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage in their windows on Monday which read “store closing.”. A customer sent News 12 a photo of the front...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Resident Meaghan Hoyt Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Meaghan Hoyt, of Danbury, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. SUNY Morrisville's curricula are enriched...
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant
The Town of Bethel is hiring a Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant. This is a part time position in the HR department. To perform clerical/benefits administration of a complex, confidential and responsible nature for the Human Resources Director. Associates degree in business administration and 3 years’ experience in administrative and/or benefits administration OR, an equivalent combination of work experience and training which provides a demonstrated potential for performing the duties of this position.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Historical Society Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities
CT Humanities (CTH) recently awarded a generous $19,500.00 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant to the Wilton Historical Society. This grant is designed to assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and support their ability to serve their communities. The Society is sincerely grateful for the CT Cultural Fund...
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
hamlethub.com
Friends of the Danbury Library Little Red House Bookstore Reopening on Thursday
FEBRUARY 2, 3 & 4 – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. BUY ONE ITEM, GET SECOND ITEM – OF EQUAL OR LESSER VALUE – FREE!. The Little Red House Bookstore is located at 15 Main Street. Access the Book Store via the entrance to South Street School.
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser
A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bailey Ave., lost her home after a fire destroyed it.
hamlethub.com
Local Students Named to College of St. Rose Dean's List For Fall 2022 Semester
Congratulations to the more than 200 Saint Rose students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and were named to the Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean's List.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday held a news conference in Hartford to announce that the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal that he will present to the General Assembly in February will include a plan to increase Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% of the federal credit to 40%.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury
Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. The Rite of Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
hamlethub.com
Brewster School Board Adopts Bond Resolution for Capital Project; Schedules Community Vote for March 21
At its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Brewster Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for a community vote on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, asking residents to consider two very important capital project proposals. The proposed capital projects would address infrastructure repairs and educational enhancements throughout the district and have been designed to secure maximum state aid. It is anticipated that the district would be reimbursed by New York State for approximately $31.3 million for projects in Proposition 1 and $4.4 million for projects in Proposition 2. The projects would be further offset by expiring debt and funds on-hand earmarked for capital improvements. The remaining portion would be funded through the issuance of a tax-exempt serial bond to be repaid over 15-20 years. Proposition 1, at $59,988,000 is entirely tax neutral, meaning it would not lead to an increase in school taxes; Proposition 2, at $23,126,000, has an estimated tax impact of approximately $20 per year, or $1.65 per month, per 100,000 of taxable assessed value. Proposition 2 can only be approved if Proposition 1 passes.
hamlethub.com
Milford Resident Allison Bennett makes the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Delaware Valley University
Allison Bennett, a resident of Milford was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean's List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2022 semester. Delaware Valley University is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, the University offers more than 25 undergraduate majors in life and physical sciences, business, the humanities, and agricultural and environmental sciences; nine master's degrees; and a doctorate in education.
hamlethub.com
Erin Leather earns President's List honors at The College of Saint Rose for Fall 2022 semester
Congratulations to Erin Leather, of Patterson, NY, for earning a spot on the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Leather is majoring in Forensic Psychology. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who...
hamlethub.com
After 35 Years as a Norwalk Police Officer, Deputy Chief Zecca to Retire on Friday
Friday, January 27, 2023 marks Deputy Chief Zecca’s last day of service after 35 years as a Norwalk Police Officer, with the last ten years as Deputy Chief. With her final transmission, Deputy Chief Zecca gave a final order to all officers to continue to serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and honor, and to remain safe.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
hamlethub.com
Emily Brady earns Dean's List honors at The College of Saint Rose for Fall 2022 semester
Congratulations to Emily Brady, of yorktown heights, NY, for earning a spot on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Brady is majoring in Childhood Ed/Special Ed at Saint Rose. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12...
Comments / 0