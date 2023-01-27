At its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Brewster Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for a community vote on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, asking residents to consider two very important capital project proposals. The proposed capital projects would address infrastructure repairs and educational enhancements throughout the district and have been designed to secure maximum state aid. It is anticipated that the district would be reimbursed by New York State for approximately $31.3 million for projects in Proposition 1 and $4.4 million for projects in Proposition 2. The projects would be further offset by expiring debt and funds on-hand earmarked for capital improvements. The remaining portion would be funded through the issuance of a tax-exempt serial bond to be repaid over 15-20 years. Proposition 1, at $59,988,000 is entirely tax neutral, meaning it would not lead to an increase in school taxes; Proposition 2, at $23,126,000, has an estimated tax impact of approximately $20 per year, or $1.65 per month, per 100,000 of taxable assessed value. Proposition 2 can only be approved if Proposition 1 passes.

BREWSTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO