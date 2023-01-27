ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

New Canaan is one of four CT towns to receive CIRMA Excellence in Risk Management Award

Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, CIRMA, held its 42nd Annual Meeting of Members event on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the heart of Connecticut’s state capital. The organization honored four Connecticut towns during the event as part of its Excellence in Risk Management Awards Ceremony. The awards program has honored risk management champions throughout the state for over four decades. Selected winners demonstrate thought leadership in risk management and personify the ingenuity, expertise, and tenacity required for long-term success.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Meaghan Hoyt Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List

SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Meaghan Hoyt, of Danbury, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. SUNY Morrisville's curricula are enriched...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant

The Town of Bethel is hiring a Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant. This is a part time position in the HR department. To perform clerical/benefits administration of a complex, confidential and responsible nature for the Human Resources Director. Associates degree in business administration and 3 years’ experience in administrative and/or benefits administration OR, an equivalent combination of work experience and training which provides a demonstrated potential for performing the duties of this position.
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Local Students Named to College of St. Rose Dean's List For Fall 2022 Semester

Congratulations to the more than 200 Saint Rose students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and were named to the Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean's List.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury

Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. The Rite of Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Brewster School Board Adopts Bond Resolution for Capital Project; Schedules Community Vote for March 21

At its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Brewster Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for a community vote on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, asking residents to consider two very important capital project proposals. The proposed capital projects would address infrastructure repairs and educational enhancements throughout the district and have been designed to secure maximum state aid. It is anticipated that the district would be reimbursed by New York State for approximately $31.3 million for projects in Proposition 1 and $4.4 million for projects in Proposition 2. The projects would be further offset by expiring debt and funds on-hand earmarked for capital improvements. The remaining portion would be funded through the issuance of a tax-exempt serial bond to be repaid over 15-20 years. Proposition 1, at $59,988,000 is entirely tax neutral, meaning it would not lead to an increase in school taxes; Proposition 2, at $23,126,000, has an estimated tax impact of approximately $20 per year, or $1.65 per month, per 100,000 of taxable assessed value. Proposition 2 can only be approved if Proposition 1 passes.
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Milford Resident Allison Bennett makes the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Delaware Valley University

Allison Bennett, a resident of Milford was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean's List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2022 semester. Delaware Valley University is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, the University offers more than 25 undergraduate majors in life and physical sciences, business, the humanities, and agricultural and environmental sciences; nine master's degrees; and a doctorate in education.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

After 35 Years as a Norwalk Police Officer, Deputy Chief Zecca to Retire on Friday

Friday, January 27, 2023 marks Deputy Chief Zecca’s last day of service after 35 years as a Norwalk Police Officer, with the last ten years as Deputy Chief. With her final transmission, Deputy Chief Zecca gave a final order to all officers to continue to serve the public with professionalism, compassion, and honor, and to remain safe.
NORWALK, CT

