‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
Great Movies That Got Zero Oscar Nominations
These all-time classics not only didn’t win any Oscars — they weren’t even nominated!. These movies won the Academy Awards for Best Picture over better, more deserving films.
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Release Date and Title
The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well. Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.
DC Announces ‘Chapter 1’ of New Universe With Ten Movies and Shows
For months, all of the news about the future of DC has been about what’s not happening. The Batgirl movie intended for HBO Max was permanently shelved after it was already shot. Henry Cavill made his surprising return to the role of Superman, only for the company to announce a few weeks later that Cavill wasn’t going to make any more DC movies after all. Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam was seemingly meant to launch a whole franchise — or perhaps multiple franchises — based on the title character, until Johnson himself announced on social media that a sequel is “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling” of DC’s next phase.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga
Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word. The film,...
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Sandler and Aniston Are Back on the Case
Adam Sandler’s long association with Netflix continues. Sandler has been making movies for the streaming service for so long now, in fact — it’s been almost eight years since The Ridiculous 6, if you’re keeping score at home — that he’s now produced a sequel to one of his early Netflix films. That would be Murder Mystery 2, continuing the adventures of the characters, played by Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, first introduced in 2019’s Murder Mystery.
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
‘1923’: Meet the Real Spencer Dutton [Dutton Rules]
The actor who plays Spencer Dutton on Yellowstone prequel 1923 is as mysterious as the character. Brandon Sklenar plays the rugged, tortured and toned second son to James Dutton. If you've never heard of him, you can be forgiven. Part of why the New Jersey native is so mysterious is...
James Gunn Says DC Was ‘F—ed Up’ For a Long Time
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially at work on the first chapter of the new DC Universe, they’re speaking candidly about what has come before them — and how they plan to fix it. During the presentation of their initial DC slate — which includes...
Elton John Now Has the Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time
Elton John still has several dozen scheduled dates remaining on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but the singer's final voyage has already cemented its place as the highest-grossing trek in history. John's ongoing farewell tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows and counting, according to Billboard Boxscore. He...
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family’ TV Show, Has Died at 64
Lisa Loring, the actress best known for playing the role of Wednesday Addams on the popular 1960s TV sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64 on Saturday (Jan. 28). News of her passing has been confirmed through statements released to both Variety and CNN, in addition to social media posts from close friends.
The Reason People Hate ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Is Why It’s Great
Great news: The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season at HBO. And that means we are going to get to see The Last of Us Part II adapted for television. While we’re excited at that prospect, others might not be. while The Last of Us game was almost universally praised, The Last of Us Part II was amongst the most polarizing games in recent memory. Not technically; pretty much everyone agrees the sequel was made with the same technical excellence as the first film. But some players reacted very strongly and very negatively to The Last of Us Part II’s structure and characters.
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
