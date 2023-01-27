Great news: The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season at HBO. And that means we are going to get to see The Last of Us Part II adapted for television. While we’re excited at that prospect, others might not be. while The Last of Us game was almost universally praised, The Last of Us Part II was amongst the most polarizing games in recent memory. Not technically; pretty much everyone agrees the sequel was made with the same technical excellence as the first film. But some players reacted very strongly and very negatively to The Last of Us Part II’s structure and characters.

1 DAY AGO