Wyoming State

Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
