Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Yellowstone Grizzly Tries To Steal Elk Kill From Wolfpack… Gets Surrounded Trying To Defend It
If you want nature in its purest form, Yellowstone is the place to go. Wolves, bears, bison, elk… you can see all of it there, and more importantly, how they interact with each other. Sometimes that means a bear taking down an elk, sometimes it’s a bear defending his...
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"
Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
