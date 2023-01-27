Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge to close completely for emergency repairs starting Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana is about to close for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge will close to traffic completely for emergency repairs starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Wave 3
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Wave 3
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of an Indiana man that was shot and killed in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday evening. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Andrew...
Wave 3
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter weather forecasted to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain has Kentucky under a winter weather advisory Monday night through midday Tuesday. Weather experts said freezing rain brings the potential for black ice that can create slick roads. “Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix...
Wave 3
1 killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
Wave 3
Oldham County police investigate weekend shootings that injured 2 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police are investigating two weekend shootings that left a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old injured. On Saturday, OCPD responded to Baptist Health La Grange around 10 p.m. after a 22-year-old was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers determined the shooting happened...
wdrb.com
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
wdrb.com
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening. There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
Wave 3
Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Wave 3
Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed. The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020....
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
Wave 3
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
