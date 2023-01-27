ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Wave 3

Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode

Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Oldham County police investigate weekend shootings that injured 2 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police are investigating two weekend shootings that left a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old injured. On Saturday, OCPD responded to Baptist Health La Grange around 10 p.m. after a 22-year-old was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers determined the shooting happened...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening. There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Immediate I-71 North lane closure set in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of an immediate lane closure on Interstate 71. The closure is for the right lane of I-71 North between Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner and Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange and Ballardsville (mile marker 19.5 to 20.5), according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is set to end on Thursday at 1 p.m.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed. The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

