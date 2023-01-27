Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Mix 94.7 KMCH
GotD – Jill Kunde
Jill Kunde with the Delaware County Dairy Promotion Board is here to implore you to mark your calendar for Saturday March 4th and attend their 2023 Dairy Banquet.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Shinedown to Perform at Great Jones County Fair
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello has announced their final concert act of 2023. The rock band Shinedown will take the stage on Thursday, July 20th. Tickets are $56 for the track (standing room only) and amphitheater/bleachers. Tickets will go on sale February 10th at 10 am. The rest...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Bernard J. “Bernie” Brickman – Lamont
Bernard J. “Bernie” Brickman, 61, of Lamont, Iowa, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home. Visitation: 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont. Final Resting Place: Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Fairbank, Iowa, with private family burial. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home of Winthrop & Lamont are assisting the family. Condolences may be directed to: Beverly Keppler. 1464 Buchanan Delaware Avenue, Lamont, Iowa 50650. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Mary Ann Digmann- Manchester
Mary Ann Digmann, 83, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023 at Marietta’s Place, Manchester following an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 Friday morning, February 3, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton with interment in the Hopkinton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – DelCo Beef Grilling Guys
We kick off our week of coverage from the Delaware County Cattlemen’s Banquet outside around the grill with Bob Ries & Al Krogmann.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
North Linn & Central City Announce Finalists for Shared Superintendent
The North Linn Community School District and Central City Community School District School Boards have named four finalists in their search for the districts’ next shared superintendent. The finalists are Leisa Breitfelder, Kimberly Graven, Doug Koerperich, and Kevin Seney. Breitfelder currently serves as executive director of student services at...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Darlene Ann Wood- Strawberry Point
Darlene Ann Wood, 69, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. She. was born on July 12, 1953, in Postville, the daughter of Harold LaVernne and Dorothy May (Kurth) Peterson. Darlene was raised in the rural Farmersburg area on the family farm and...
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Driver Taken to Hospital after Two-Car Collision Near Delhi
A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released: Four Delhi Residents Killed in Friday Van Crash
Authorities have released the names of the four Delhi residents who were killed in a van crash near Grundy Center on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says three children and one adult were killed when the passenger van they were riding in lost control on Highway 20. They have been identified as one-year-old Marlin Borntreger, two-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, four-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
