Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
860wacb.com
Woman From Taylorsville Facing Charges In Three Counties
Cindy Darlene Moore, age 40 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday for probation violations. She has a series of pending charges in Alexander County that include felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail premises as well as a number of previous probation and parole violations. Moore also has pending charges in Catawba and Iredell Counties for traffic related offenses including driving with license revoked.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
860wacb.com
Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated
On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
860wacb.com
Sixty Days In Jail For Taylorsville Man
Clyde David Crouse, age 42 of Taylorsville, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail on Monday by a judge in Alexander County District Court. Crouse will serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center. In October 2022, Crouse was arrested by Probation And Parole Officers and charged with...
860wacb.com
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates
Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Saturday
Emanuel James Saddler, age 27 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with assault on a female and assault-communicating threats. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Saddler has a court date listed for February 21 is Taylorsville. Saddler has previous charges...
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
LOWELL, N.C. — Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness on Westover Street off Wilkinson Boulevard. The focus of the investigation was in the parking lot. The man who was shot was conscious and breathing when he was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical...
Alexander County Schools staffer accused of assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at a county school was arrested for two misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a student. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies got a report on Friday that a student had been assaulted on school property. The...
860wacb.com
Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts
21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting
31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman
37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Comments / 0