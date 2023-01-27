ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Woman From Taylorsville Facing Charges In Three Counties

Cindy Darlene Moore, age 40 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Monday for probation violations. She has a series of pending charges in Alexander County that include felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of controlled substance on jail premises as well as a number of previous probation and parole violations. Moore also has pending charges in Catawba and Iredell Counties for traffic related offenses including driving with license revoked.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Three Arrested In Alexander County Drug Bust…Updated

On January 26, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Ln Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation Officers located approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine in the residence along with drug paraphernalia.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police

The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
BOONE, NC
860wacb.com

Sixty Days In Jail For Taylorsville Man

Clyde David Crouse, age 42 of Taylorsville, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail on Monday by a judge in Alexander County District Court. Crouse will serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center. In October 2022, Crouse was arrested by Probation And Parole Officers and charged with...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion

38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates

Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Saturday

Emanuel James Saddler, age 27 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with assault on a female and assault-communicating threats. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Saddler has a court date listed for February 21 is Taylorsville. Saddler has previous charges...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools

On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Police Arrest Suspect On Multiple Counts

21-year-old David Lapete Lynn, Jr., whose address was not listed, was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Maiden Police Officers. He’s charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, financial card theft, misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. Lynn was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $15,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
MAIDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
LOWELL, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Jailed For Skipping Court Date

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year old Miranda Gail Richmond of Taylorsville on Thursday evening. She was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Richardson was arrested in 2022 for failing to appear on charges filed by Taylorsville Police for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license revoked.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Multiple Counts Including Shoplifting

31-year old Kenneth Christopher Lynn of Taylorsvile was taken into custody Thursday, January 26th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with larceny/ shoplifting/concealment of goods and misdemeanor parole violation. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000. Lynn is schedule to appear in District Court on Monday, November 30th in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Superior Court Report (January 17 session)

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office announced dispositions in the following cases, which were heard during the January 17 session of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Anitra Gregory pleaded guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 12-24 months suspended. ♦ Brittany Blackwood pleaded guilty to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Charge Statesville Woman

37-year old Michelle D Terrell of Statesville was arrested early Thursday morning by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. She was taken into custody in Stony Point and charged with second-degree trespassing. Terrell was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $5.000. March 13th is a scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy